WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: November 12, 2021

Bengaluru,
Nov.
13:
This
week’s
Smackdown
continued
the
build
up
for
Survivor
Series
2021
where
a
couple
of
changes
to
Team
Blue
has
been
made.
A
former
NXT
female
talent
made
her
debut
in
tag
team
action
while
another
one
stood
up
to
the
reigning
Women’s
Champion
for
a
title
shot.
Also, Roman Reigns featured in the main event of the night which was to earn the right to be called the king of the blue brand.
Check out the recap and results from the November 12 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:
– Sonya Deville was out to kick things off with the women’s Team SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series 2021 – Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, and Sasha Banks. Naomi came out to continue her beef with Sonya and caused a huge brawl to break out, in the ring.
– After what transpired in the opening segment, Sasha Banks, Naomi and Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Shotzi in the opening six-woman tag team contest.
Natalya locked in the Sharpshooter and used the ropes for leverage but Naomi slammed her face-first into the middle rope as the legal Aliyah took advantage and rolled Nattie up for the pin to win.
.@WWE_Aliyah picks up the win! What an in-ring debut on the blue brand!#SmackDown @NaomiWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/ddSGVGJnnK— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2021
–
Sonya
Deville
announced
in
a
backstage
segment
that
Aliyah
is
no
longer
on
the
SmackDown
Women’s
Survivor
Series
Team.
WHAT?!— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2021
"I've just been advised that you're no longer on the #SmackDown Women's #SurvivorSeries Team." - @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWE_Aliyah pic.twitter.com/SnULM83OE5
Toni Storm wants @MsCharlotteWWE TONIGHT! 😮#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tMxs7PSRv3— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2021
Not so fast, @SamiZayn!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vMIk32wS1B— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2021
#TheBloodline stands tall on #SmackDown!@WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/i9xfLZuQUG— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2021
After the match, Roman and The Usos beat down Woods (Kofi Kingston wasn’t present by Woods’ side due to an injury) and took his crown. The Bloodline stood tall in the middle of the ring with their fingers in the air to send the show off-air.
