WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: November 12, 2021

– Sonya Deville announced in a backstage segment that Aliyah is no longer on the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series Team.





– Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) defeated Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs in a tag team match. After sending Boogs to the ring post, Los Lotharios hit a modified Total Elimination for the pinfall win.– WWE Official Adam Pearce announced that Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn will take place later the night and the loser will be removed from the SmackDown Men’s Survivor Series Team. NXT 2.0 Superstar Von Wagner was then seen standing by Pearce during this segment.– SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair addressed RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and called her 'a fabricated Champion.’ Charlotte also claimed to be The Starmaker since she makes each opponent of hers, a star. Toni Storm came out and wanted to challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Title, but Charlotte declined the challenge and left the ring.– Jeff Hardy defeated Sami Zayn in the next match. As Sami was arguing with the referee, Hardy hit him with the Twist of Fate and then connected with a Swanton Bomb to get the pinfall win. Per the stipulation of the match, Sami was removed from the SmackDown Men’s Survivor Series Team.– Hit Row faction’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis was rapping, backstage when Jinder Mahal and Shanky interrupted them and told them that they are Cringe Row.– Ridge Holland said he will follow in the footsteps of his fellow Smackdown veteran, Sheamus. Cesaro interrupted and advised Ridge to be careful about Sheamus. Ridge claimed that he and Sheamus will be a better Tag Team than The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus).– King Xavier Woods defeated Universal Champion Roman Reigns via DQ. Woods hit the Coast 2 Coast elbow drop and went for the pinfall when SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos attacked him to cause the disqualification.

After the match, Roman and The Usos beat down Woods (Kofi Kingston wasn’t present by Woods’ side due to an injury) and took his crown. The Bloodline stood tall in the middle of the ring with their fingers in the air to send the show off-air.