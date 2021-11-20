WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: November 19, 2021

The King of the Ring winner was destroyed by the Universal Champion but later he had to retreat against the WWE Champion.



Sasha Banks was in action on this night where the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy were also in action. Plus, the Smackdown Women’s Champion made a bold statement on the show that took place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.



Check out the recap and results from the November 19 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:



– Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos welcomed Universal Champion Roman Reigns to kick things off. There was the king’s seat, scepter, and crown in the ring but Roman didn’t really care about all this stuff.



King Xavier Woods then came out and said material objects don’t make a king. Woods then challenged Reigns for a match with The Usos in his corner.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

The Bloodline then broke the scepter, the king’s seat but Woods ran to the ring to save the king’s crown. He got beaten down by The Bloodline. Roman then demolished the crown right in front of Woods and uttered, “I’m the only king around here and I don’t need props. I’m the one.”– Sheamus defeated Cesaro, Jinder Mahal, and Ricochet in a Fatal-4-Way match to receive the final spot on the Men’s SmackDown Survivor Series team. Ridge Holland distracted Cesaro from the apron which allowed Sheamus to connect with the Brogue Kick for the win.– In a backstage interview, Ridge Holland said Sheamus is his idol, and if it wasn’t for Sheamus he would still be in the UK instead of joining the WWE. Ridge also declared that if anyone on the Smackdown roster had a problem with Sheamus, he’d have to go through with him.– Natalya and Shayna Baszler defeated the team of Naomi and Aliyah The female referee scr**ed Naomi by counting fast as Baszler slammed Naomi by her hair to get the pinfall win. The referee then went backstage and asked Sonya Deville if her actions were right. Sonya denied talking to crooked referees.– Sonya Deville then announced that there will be a 25-Man Battle Royal at Survivor Series, this Sunday to honor The Rock’s 25th anniversary.– Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss (with Happy Baron Corbin) in a short match via a roll-up.– Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (with Rick Boogs) defeated Angel (with Humberto) with his pendant Kinshasa Kick.– Sasha Banks defeated Shotzi in a singles contest with the Bank Statement submission. After the match, Sonya Deville came out and wanted their feud to end with each other ahead of Survivor Series. Sasha offered a handshake and Shotzi shook her hand but then Sasha laid her out with a Backstabber.– Another promo was shown for Xia Li’s arrival on SmackDown.– In a backstage interview segment, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair claimed that she’d prove this Sunday that she’s superior to Becky Lynch. Toni Storm confronted her and Flair stated that she’d give Toni a title match opportunity after the PPV.– Roman Reigns came out in the main event segment of Smackdown for another confrontation with King Xavier Woods. Paul Heyman called out The Usos for the backup but they were thrown on the entrance ramp by WWE Champion Big E!Big E and Roman then entered a brawl around the ring. Big E sent Roman into the Steel Steps. The brawl continued in the ring where Woods and E double-teamed on The Head Of The Table. The Usos tried to make the save, but they got beaten up.Reigns somehow hit Big E with the Superman Punch following The Usos’ distraction. Reigns went for the Spear, but Big E countered and scooped him up for the Big Ending. Roman managed to escape and shared a staredown with E from the ramp to send the show off-air.