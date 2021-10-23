WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: October 22, 2021

Brock Lesnar attended the show, trying to seek redemption against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. New blue brand members made their presence felt on the show where the Raw and Smackdown Women's Champions also exchanged their titles.

Check out the recap and results from the October 22 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that went down from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

- Roman Reigns kicked things off on the show plugging in his title win against Brock Lesnar. He's not leaving the ring until Brock would appear on the show.

Brock did arrive and went right after the champion by throwing him into the Steel Steps. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos tried to save Roman, but they got smashed.

The locker room emptied as the superstars tried to stop Lesnar but he tossed them away and posed with the Universal Title.

Afterward, WWE Official Adam Pearce said Brock Lesnar put his hands on WWE talents and officials, so Brock was indefinitely suspended. The Beast came out, again and took out Pearce with an F5.

- Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in his first match as a Smackdown Superstar. Sami sent McIntyre shoulder-first into the ring post and waited for the Helluva Kick but he was cut halfway with a Claymore Kick via which The Scottish Warrior easily received the pinfall win.

- Xavier Woods received his official King of the Ring coronation (Woods defeated Finn Balor at King of the Ring tournament finale) with his New Day buddy Kofi Kingston. The crowd broke into a "Hail King Woods" chant during this ceremony.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch initially didn't want to exchange Titles with RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, since she believed that it might be time to become 'Becky Two Belts' again.

- A vignette was shown for the debut of NXT Superstar Xia Li.

- Mansoor defeated Mustafa Ali in a rematch from Crown Jewel 2021. Ali gave a big boot to Monsoor and rolled him up but Monsoor converted the roll-up to get the pinfall win.

- Hit Row's Top Dolla and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott (with "B-Fab" Briana Brandy, Ashante "Thee" Adonis) defeated Dustin Loyer and Daniel Williams. Dolla and Scott hit a big double-team move to Lawyer to pick up a dominant win within a couple of minutes.

- Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss) defeated Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (with Rick Boogs) to earn a future Intercontinental Title match. Moss interfered in the match to provide a distraction.

Boogs tackled him and got involved in a ringside brawl. As Nakamura stared at this brawl, Corbin connected with an End of Days on Nakamura to get the pin to win.

- Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair exchanged their Titles. Becky literally threw her Title at Charlotte which led the latter to mention that if Becky wants to be "Becky Two Belts" then they can have a Title vs. Title match right there.

Sasha Banks interrupted after which Becky said Charlotte and Sasha can settle their score and she's willing to face one of them at Survivor Series 2021 in a Champion vs. Champion match.

Becky dropped the mic as Sasha and Charlotte entered a brawl. Sasha Banks delivered a Meteora from the apron to the floor on Charlotte to stand tall and end the show.