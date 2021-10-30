WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: October 29, 2021

A fresh talent started her journey as a singles superstar on the roster by competing against the Women’s Champion. Also, a Halloween-themed match was on the card of the show that took place at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Check out the recap and results from the October 29 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:

– The show kicked off with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair who claimed to be the most decorated woman in wrestling and also the face of WWE.

Sasha Banks interrupted her heel promo as she pointed out Charlotte to be the woman who holds back the women in the back. She also wanted a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Title. Charlotte didn’t oblige the challenge since she’d already defeated Sasha.

Shotzi came out and wanted a fresh match against Charlotte which was accepted, right away.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Shotzi in the opening contest of the night. Flair connected with a follow-up moonsault for and then nailed a Natural Selection for the pin to win.

After the match, Shotzi blamed Sasha Banks for the loss as she was barking orders at Shotzi during the match. Sasha was then taken out by a Ball Pit Senton by Shotzi.

– Jeff Hardy was happy to arrive on SmackDown as he wanted to make new friends, face new opponents, and challenge for a title that he’s never held before. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss interrupted. And made a mockery out of Hardy as the veteran looked on.

– Adam Pearce informed that he called Brock Lesnar and told him that the former champion is not only suspended from WWE but also been fined $1 Million.

– Drew McIntyre defeated Mustafa Ali in the next match of Smackdown. McIntyre dodged Ali’s Tornado DDT and converted it into a Kimura Lock for a submission win. After the match, Ali said the only reason the fans don’t support him, is because his name is Mustafa Ali.

– King Xavier Woods hosted a ceremony and declared Kofi Kingston to be the Hand of the King. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos interrupted. King Woods issued a challenge to The Usos in a Trial By Combat. The Usos accepted and punched Kofi before leaving.

– Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss defeated Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs in a Trick or Street Fight. Boogs headed to the top rope when he’s smacked in the back with kendo stick shots by two masked men, dressed as ghouls. Moss got the pinfall win via a neckbreaker on Boogs. The two masked men were revealed to be Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

– Shayna Baszler defeated Naomi with Sonya Deville being the Special Guest Referee. Sonya did fast count to ensure Shayna gets a pinfall win as she was tangling with Naomi. After the match, Naomi confronted Sonya for the partiality but Shayna attacked her behind and choked her out with the Kirifuda Clutch.

– The New Day - Kofi Kingston and King Xavier Woods defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. After sending Jey to the floor, Woods tagged in Kofi but Jimmy never saw it.

Jimmy levelled Kofi with a big superkick and covered for the pin but Kofi wasn’t legal. Woods took advantage of the situation and rolled up Jimmy from behind for the win. Woods and Kingston celebrated to send the show off-air.