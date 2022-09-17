WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: September 16, 2022

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Sept. 17: Celebrity Logan Paul, who was a major attraction for this week’s Smackdown, is also possibly coming after Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.



Speaking of championship, stakes were raised for the next Smackdown Women’s Title match set for the Extreme Rules premium live event. Besides, we received new challengers for the undisputed WWE tag team champions The Usos in the main event.



Check out the recap and results from the September 16 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California:



– Logan Paul kicked things off by informing that he will be in Las Vegas tonight at a WWE press conference where Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will meet him.



The Bloodline – The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman interrupted. Heyman said that Logan has made a mistake by trying to pick a fight with Roman. Logan said that he may get smashed by Roman, but what if he ends up winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title?



Heyman called Solo Sikoa to the ring as he wanted Solo to handle business with Paul. Zayn told Solo that he can handle Logan. Zayn then went to talk to Logan but received a punch. The Bloodline went after attack Logan, but he managed to escape.



– Ricochet (with Logan Paul) defeated Sami Zayn (with The Usos and Solo Sikoa) in the opening contest of Smackdown. Ricochet hit a suicide dive to put down all the Bloodline members and then hit a Shooting Star Press on Zayn for the pin to win.



Madcap Moss then came out with a Steel Chair in hand to make sure The Bloodline didn’t attack Ricochet and Logan.



– In a taped video, Karrion Kross promised to put Drew McIntyre in an endless loop of suffering.



– Braun Strowman attacked Maximum Male Models (Max and Maxxine Dupri, Ma.çé and Mån.sôör) as the latter group was out to display their school collection. Chad Gable and Otis then attacked Strowman. Otis hit a splash on Braun followed by the World's Strongest Slam.



– Bayley (with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a singles contest. Raquel hit a Flying Corkscrew Elbow but SKY got on the apron and raked her eyes, allowing Bayley to hit the Rose Plant on Raquel for the pin to win.



After the match, Damage Control tried to attack Raquel, but Shotzi ran out to the ring to make the save.



– In a backstage confrontation segment, Liv Morgan informed Ronda Rousey that she has 2 wins over her and hence she wants to raise the stakes for their SmackDown Women’s Championship match and make it an Extreme Rules Match. Ronda accepted the challenge and said that it’ll be Liv’s funeral at the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event.



– Drew McIntyre appeared in a taped promo and informed Karrion Kross to grow a set and step up to him.



– Solo Sikoa (c) (with Sami Zayn) defeated Madcap Moss to retain the NXT North American Championship. Zayn intercepted in the match forcing Moss to go after him. Solo caught Moss with a super kick and delivered a Uranage for the pin-fall win.



– The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante Adonis), and Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) in a Fatal-4-Way to become the new Number-One Contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.



The finishing moment saw Kaiser dropping Kofi with two Imperium Bombs before Holland got a blind tag and stole the pin-fall win over Kofi.



The Brawling Brutes celebrated their win as it was announced that they will face The Usos for the Tag Titles on next week’s Smackdown. Roman Reigns’ return was also announced to end things for the Friday night show.

