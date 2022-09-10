WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: September 9, 2022

The
post-Clash
At
The
Castle
episode
of
WWE
SmackDown
had
the
main
event
match
where
Drew
McIntyre
tried
to
seek
vengeance
from
Solo
Sikoa
for
costing
him
the
Undisputed
WWE
Title
Match.
The two factions led by Gunther and Sheamus featured in a wild tag team match on the night where we also received a Fatal-5-Way to crown the new challenger for the Smackdown Women’s Title. Also, Braun Strowman continued with his path of destruction.
Check out the recap and results from the September 9 episode of Smackdown that took place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington,
– Imperium (Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) in a six-man tag team opening match of the night.
Gunther and Sheamus traded punches and battled out of the ring while inside the ring, Ludwig and Giovanni hit the Imperium Bomb on Ridge Holland to get the pin-fall victory in this physical match.
#Imperium stands tall! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/D4uQWkUIY9— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2022
Ain’t no stopping them! @RaquelWWE & @WWE_Aliyah pick up the W on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/6NYY3qe2p5— WWE India (@WWEIndia) September 10, 2022
“Do you know what’s better than winning? Revenge. Let me know when you’re ready to break some bones and take over the show again.” - @RondaRousey to @QoSBaszler #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yCJkUXuyX2— WWE India (@WWEIndia) September 10, 2022
😲 😲 😲 #SmackDown @realKILLERkross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/9RnebHjlS1— WWE India (@WWEIndia) September 10, 2022
