WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: August 14, 2020

A Triple Brand Battle Royal was scheduled on the show to determine the number-one contender for the women’s championship.

Big E was set for a singles contest whereas Alexa Bliss appeared in an interview. Here are the results from this week’s Smackdown that emanated from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

SmackDown was scheduled to kick off with Big E vs. John Morrison but the match never went down as RETRIBUTION arrived at the ring. Backstage, the superstars gathered and talked about how to stop the mystery group. King Baron Corbin, Big E, and Sheamus argued over who the leader would be.

The Triple Brand Battle Royal had Asuka, Tamina Snuka, Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Naomi, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke and Nikki Cross as the participants.

Asuka and Baszler were the final duo standing in the ring. Baszler was able to send Asuka out of the ring who landed on Sasha Banks and Bayley to avoid elimination. Asuka jumped back on the apron and sent Baszler to the floor to win the match. She’d challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Title at SummerSlam.

Mandy Rose cut a backstage promo to challenge her current rival Sonya Deville to a Hair vs Hair match at SummerSlam.

Sheamus competed against Shorty G in a singles contest where G had the early momentum with the Ankle Lock applied. Sheamus got out of it and hit a White Noise on him. He followed up with a Brogue Kick to get an easy win.

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles was out on SmackDown to reveal who he'd be facing at SummerSlam while defending his title. He mentioned how there's no one worthy to challenge him for the title when Jeff Hardy walked out to mention how mega-cool it would be if they have a match at SummerSlam. Styles denied and started to insult Hardy that led the latter to take him down before leaving.

Gran Metalik vs. Shinsuke Nakamura was the next matchup on SmackDown where Kalisto made his return through the mid-way to prevent Cesaro from distraction. He planted one-half of the tag champs with a DDT, outside the floor. Metalik took advantage of the distraction and hit an Elbow Drop to get the win.

Matt Riddle was attacked backstage by King Corbin during an interview. We were taken to another chat session where Alexa Bliss remembered her romantic involvement with Braun Strowman in the past. She seems confused about whether they share the same chemistry or not.

Big E vs. John Morrison started for the second time on SmackDown and RETRIBUTION were out to interrupt, this time by destroying things in a room, backstage.

The match continued where E planted Morrison with an Uranage and then applied the Stretch Muffler submission for the win. Once the match was over, E was leveled with a Brogue Kick by Sheamus, out of nowhere.

The Universal Champion Braun Strowman invited The Fiend Bray Wyatt to the ring during the main-event segment but he instead received Alexa Bliss who wanted to have a conversation about their friendship. Strowman disrespected her that made Bliss deliver a few slaps on her face. An angry Strowman caught her high up in the air trying to go for a slam.

The lights went out indicating The Fiend’s arrival. He appears in the ring as Bliss lay down on the mat and Strowman was nowhere to be found. The Fiend then spotted Strowman laughing from the tron. He laughed back at him and was heard saying "Let me in" while sending the show off the air.