WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: February 14, 2020

Roman Reigns was advertised to compete in a tag team match whereas the SmackDown Women’s Championship was also on the line. Plus, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan joined the show that took place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Check out the results.

SmackDown opened with a special Valentine's Day edition of "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss and co-host Nikki Cross. Carmella was invited as the special guest of the show to speak about her scheduled title match. Soon the women's champion interrupted by talking garbage about Bliss and Carmella. The challenger then called out the champion to the ring to start the match.

Thus, the SmackDown Women's Title Match: between Carmella and Bayley became the opening contest of the night. Carmella dominated the early part nailing a suicidal dive and a crossbody off the top rope on the champion.

Bayley connected with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex to make a comeback but Carmella performed a Superkick and locked in the Code of Silence on her. Bayley rolled her up using the ropes to get the pinfall win. Bayley tried to ambush Carmella after the match but Naomi came out to make the save.

A Handicap Match took place next on SmackDown where Sheamus went up against Apollo Crews and Shorty G. The duo had early momentums in the match using the number games G hit a missile drop-kick whereas Crews nailed a Shooting Star Press but Sheamus kicked out of that.

The Celtic Warrior dropped G with a sudden Brogue Kick and then sent Crews shoulder first into the ring post. Another Brogue Kick followed on Crews to help Sheamus get the win.

Hulk Hogan joined the SmackDown commentary team to talk about the nWo faction getting inducted to the Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 36 weekend. He also noted on Goldberg getting a shot at the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown until Bray Wyatt interrupted with a Firefly Funhouse episode. Hogan said that he will see Wyatt at the Hall of Fame ceremony as the segment ended.

Sami Zayn and Cesaro appeared on SmackDown to receive heat from the present audience on the show by attempting a song in the presence of Elias. Soon the heel duo started attacking Elias until Braun Strowman made the save. Strowman put down the security team to stand tall with Elias as Sami and Cesaro ran away from the ring.

Otis Dojovic was late for his Valentine's Date night as Mandy Rose was waiting for him at a restaurant. After arriving on the spot, Otis found out that Dolph Ziggler was already out there to give company to Mandy. A disappointed Otis left the scene and dropped the flowers.

Daniel Bryan joined Roman Reigns to take on The Miz and John Morrison in the main event of SmackDown. King Corbin bought a ticket and was seen present in the audience section enjoying the bout. Reigns blocked a Starship Pain attempt from Morrison and nailed a Superman Punch.

The Miz hit Reigns with a Skull Crushing Finale but Daniel Bryan broke the pinfall count. Bryan then sent Morrison over the announce table as Roman hit back with a Superman Punch followed by a Spear on The Miz to get the victory. Corbin took a cheap shot on Reigns with the Scepter to put down Reigns and then end the show.