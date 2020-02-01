WWE Friday Night SmackDown results with highlights: January 31, 2020

Bengaluru, Feb 1: An episode of Super SmackDown aired on Friday night with a packed card.

The Intercontinental Championship title was on the line and Roman Reigns competed in a six-man tag team match. New number one contenders for the tag titles were chosen whereas a Royal Rumble rematch was also in-store on the show that took place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

SmackDown opened with Roman Reigns and his cousins The Usos who came out to have some fun with the fans and plug in the scheduled tag team match against Corbin, Ziggler, and Roode. The trio soon appeared on the ramp to add a stipulation to the scheduled tag team match which stated the loser team of the contest will have to eat Dog Food!

New number one contenders were crowned in the opening contest of SmackDown where the lineup was Heavy Machinery vs. The Revival vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party. Machinery was in control as Otis hit the pendant Caterpillar move on The Miz.

But the A-lister countered with a Big Kick whereas his partner Morrison hit a Spear on Tucker. Miz and Morrison then delivered a Skull Crushing Finale and Starship Pain on Scott Dawson, consecutively to pick up the win.

The next match on SmackDown was another tag team match where Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross teamed up against Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Cross was in control hitting a Crossbody on Rose but could not get the pinfall as Sonya broke it up.

An irate Nikki then hit Deville with a Neckbreaker and tagged in Bliss who delivered a Twisted Bliss on Deville to get the win. Bliss and Cross have now become the new number one contenders for Women's Tag Team Titles.

Braun Strowman challenged Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown that has Cesaro and Sami Zayn standing at ringside. These two provided distractions allowing Nakamura to hit stiff knees on Strowman.

But the Monster came back sending Nakamura to the exposed turnbuckle and nailing a Running Powerslam to get the big win. He became the new Intercontinental Champion.

Cesaro then confronted Elias to set up a match on SmackDown which never went underway. These two brawled inside the ring for sometimes before Elias hit a Big Knee to send Cesaro out of the ring as the latter one chose to walk away from the ring.

A Royal Rumble rematch was in-store next on SmackDown between Sheamus and Shorty G. Sheamus hit a Rolling Senton on the floor to dominate the match. G tried to counter hit a missile dropkick followed by a Cannonball but Sheamus caught him with an Irish Curse Backbreaker. He soon connected with the Brogue Kick to pick up another win over G.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley appeared on the show to brag about her Royal Rumble win over Lacey Evans until returning Naomi interrupted her. She wanted to challenge the champion for the title but instead received some cheap shots. But Naomi stood tall by delivering a Springboard Kick which sent Bayley out of the ring.

Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were the main event match lineup of this week's SmackDown. Corbin hit a Deep Six on Reigns for a near fall after which the Usos neutralized Roode and Ziggler by toppling them over the commentary table.

This worked as a distraction for Corbin who was rolled up by Reigns to suffer a pinfall loss. As per the stipulation of the match, Corbin was handcuffed after a huge spear so that he could eat Dog Food. Reigns and The Usos poured the large tub of food all over Corbin and posed for a photo to end the show on a happy note.