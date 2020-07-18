WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: July 17, 2020

AJ Styles defended his Intercontinental Title at the main event against Matt Riddle. Alexa Bliss was set to host A Moment of Bliss with a mystery guest whereas Bray Wyatt returned with a Firefly Funhouse episode. Here are the results from the show that aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

SmackDown opened with a match between Big E and Cesaro where the winner was allowed to pick either a Tables Match or Steel Cage Match at Extreme Rules for their Tag Title Match.

E dodged a Sharpshooter attempt to go into a cheap kick from Nakamura. Cesaro delivered a Neutralizer on E for the win. He and Nakamura brought out a table underneath the ring hinting they want a Tables Match.

Alexa Bliss presented A Moment of Bliss talk-show where Nikki Cross thought she was the mystery guest. Soon Sasha Banks and Bayley came out to interrupt the session, mocking the two hosts. Moments later, Asuka was revealed to be the guest who came out to stop an attack by Banks and Bayley on Bliss and Cross.

This, in turn, set up a tag team match with the lineup of Asuka and Nikki vs Sasha Banks and Bayley. Banks countered a Hip Attack attempt by sending Asuka to the floor. But she missed a Meteora to run into a big kick from Asuka. Back in the ring, Cross went for a Tornado DDT but Bayley countered with a pin attempt, putting her feet up on the ropes for leverage to get the win.

Bray Wyatt presented an episode of Firefly Funhouse from his Swamp on SmackDown before Braun Strowman took on John Morrison in a singles contest. Strowman manhandled his opponent throughout the match. He delivered a chokeslam followed by a Running Powerslam for a quick win before cutting a promo for Extreme Rules.

Lacey Evans competed against Naomi on SmackDown in a singles contest. Evans digested a Hurricanrana to go to the ring apron as she pulled the hairs of her opponent. She tied those hairs with the ropes. Naomi finally got out of the trap only to get a Women's Right from Evans to digest a pinfall loss.

Sheamus and Jeff Hardy appeared in a conversation segment backstage on SmackDown to confirm that they’d be seen in a Bar Fight on Sunday's Extreme Rules.

Nikki Cross was angry after losing the tag team match earlier on the show as she ran down Banks and Bayley who were mocking her. Alexa Bliss tried to calm Cross down and pulled her away from the scene.

AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Title was the main event match of this week's SmackDown. Styles delivered a Brainbuster and went for a Phenomenal Forearm off the apron. Riddle countered with a low drop-kick and went for the Bromission. But AJ reversed and did a successful pin attempt for the win. King Corbin soon appeared in the ring and took out Riddle with an End of Days to send the show off-air.