WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: June 5, 2020

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan came face to face whereas the Universal Champion also confronted his current challengers. Also, the women's tag team titles were on the line when the show aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Here are the results:

Hardy came out to open the show and address the elephant in the room. He says an eye witness proved to police that it was Sheamus who was behind all the chaos caused on last week’s SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior soon arrived on the scene to attack Hardy. He eventually delivered the Brogue Kick to take the upper-hand. Before leaving, he thrashed Hardy into the Plexiglas barriers on multiple occasions.

Otis tried to wear the king crown on SmackDown to infuriate King Corbin. This set up the stage for the opening contest of the night. Otis was in control of the match by delivering an overhead suplex. He went for the Caterpillar when Corbin took out a chair and unloaded on Otis to disqualify the match. Otis came back by planting Corbin to the mat and then successfully hitting the Caterpillar.

Sonya Deville competed, next in a rematch against Lacey Evans who was in control hitting a series of clotheslines and knee strikes. Deville fired back with a big right hand and then sent Evans outside the ring. Mandy Rose appeared on the screen and started talking trash to Deville. Evans entered the ring and dropped Deville with a Woman's Right to get the victory.

After a heated verbal segment between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan, Styles challenged Bryan's training partner Drew Gulak in a match on SmackDown. AJ hit an Inverted DDT on Gulak and went for the Styles Clash while talking trash to Bryan. Gulak took advantage of this slight distraction by stacking Styles into a bridge to pick up the pinfall win.

Mojo Rawley, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Shorty G, backstage. The New Day ran down to make the save and thus set up a six-person tag team match. Shorty kicked out of a Hyper-Drive from Mojo and dived onto Cesaro and Nakamura to take them out. The New Day then hit the Midnight Hour on Mojo to get the win.

The Miz and John Morrison troubled Braun Strowman throughout SmackDown by sitting inside the production van. Strowman was furious after the heel duo destroyed Strowman's car and decided to tip off the entire production van with Miz and Morrison still sitting inside it.

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles were on the line where Sasha Banks and Bayley challenged Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Bayley and Banks had a miscommunication but still managed to win the match. Bayley held Bliss from entering the ring whereas Banks hit a backstabber on Cross and use a crucifix pin to secure the victory and become new Women's Tag Team Champions. Bayley and Bliss celebrated with the titles to close the show.