WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: March 20, 2020

Goldberg and Roman Reigns came face to face to sign the contract for their WrestleMania title match. Also, host of the show, Rob Gronkowski debuted as a WWE superstar. Check out how the show went by from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski made his WWE debut to kick off SmackDown. His good friend Mojo Rawley was standing in the ring as Rob went on to reminisce about his childhood memories about WWE. King Corbin interrupted the segment trying to take shots at Rob but Elias made the save. Rob shoved Corbin off his feet before proposing that Elias vs. Corbin should go down at WrestleMania 36.

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak teamed up for the second consecutive week to take on Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Cesaro dominated Gulak with multiple uppercuts and tagged in Nakamura. Gulak ended up dropping Nakamura with a Clothesline. Gulak tagged in Daniel Bryan who then rolled up Cesaro (who also tagged back) for the pinfall win.

Paige appeared on this week's SmackDown via satellite only to be interrupted by Sasha Banks and Bayley who went on to blast her on her forced retirement in 2018. The former Divas Champion wished she could take on any one of the two bullies but she can't. She then informed that Bayley will have to defend her title at WrestleMania 36 against Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, and Sasha in a Six-Pack Elimination Match.

Daniel Bryan and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn had a backstage confrontation where Bryan challenged him to an Intercontinental Title match at WrestleMania. Sami then informed that if Drew Gulak can defeat Shinsuke Nakamura next week on SmackDown, then only Bryan will get the title shot. In another backstage segment, Alexa Bliss challenged Asuka for the women’s tag team titles at WrestleMania and asked to face her on next week’s SmackDown.

The Miz and John Morrison presented an episode of the Dirt Sheets before taking on Heavy Machinery. Otis of Machinery was in full control before Dolph Ziggler interrupted showing some photos of him spending time with Mandy Rose. Otis snapped at this and ended up attacking Ziggler on the ramp. He then took a chair and hammered away at the tag champs leading the match to a disqualification.

Goldberg appeared on SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns and sign the contract for their WrestleMania title match. Reigns bragged about defeating greats from John Cena to The Undertaker and Goldberg won't be any different. The Universal Champion vowed to hunt down the Big Dog at WrestleMania before signing the contract. Reigns also put his signature and had a staredown with Goldberg to send the show off-air.