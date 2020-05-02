WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: May 1, 2020

Daniel Bryan competed in a match against King Corbin to redeem personal grudges against him.

Also, The New Day tried to seek redemption against the newly debutants, The Forgotten Sons of NXT when the show aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the results:

Daniel Bryan came out to open SmackDown by plugging in the most unique Money In The Bank ladder match that takes place at WWE Headquarters. King Corbin interrupted him to begin the scheduled match against Bryan who kicked out of a Deep Six and countered with some running kicks.

He locked in the half crab submission move. Corbin got out of it and used a ladder to hit Bryan, handing a disqualifying win to his opponent.

Corbin continued the attack even after the match. He missed an End of Days attempt on a ladder as Bryan locked him within the Yes Lock submission move. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura appeared out of nowhere to double-team Bryan. Nakamura landed a Kinshasa on Bryan after which Corbin knocked him over the ladders.

Bray Wyatt aired an episode of the Firefly Funhouse segment while WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was standing in the ring. The challenger for the title reminded them of their history from the Wyatt Family days and sent Strowman a warning before finishing the episode.

Sheamus brogue-Kicked EVOLVE talent Leon Ruff to cut his head off and pick up an easy win. After the match, "Chapter Four: The Comeback" video on Jeff Hardy aired on SmackDown after which it was let known that Hardy is coming back next week. Sheamus informed that he’d be waiting for Hardy.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match took place on SmackDown where Carmella took on Mandy Rose. Mandy hit a big knee to the face to ground Mella before Sonya Deville appeared and started distracting her with a mic in hand.

Deville took Rose’s attention away from by calling her a b***h as Carmella planted her into the mat to get the pinfall win. After the match, Deville snapped on Rose with an onslaught attack. She thrashed Rose’s head hitting a Running Knee again the steel ring steps as the officials came out to check on her.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Big E had a tag team match against The Forgotten Sons - Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler. Big E missed a Spear through the ropes to fall hard on the floor. Ryker sent him into the steel steps and took him out. Inside the ring, Cutler hit Kofi with a powerbomb on Blake's knee to secure the pinfall victory.

While doing a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton, Tamina was attacked by Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley backstage. The two best friends beat the hell out of Tamina before sending her into a production case. Lacey Evans ran down to fend off Sasha and Bayley.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match between Otis and Dolph Ziggler was the main event of this week's SmackDown. Ziggler caught Otis into the sleeper hold to almost fade him out. But Otis finally got himself out of the hold sending Ziggler into the turnbuckles.

Ziggler then raked the eyes of Otis and hit a Zig-Zag. Otis kicked out of it and threw Ziggler into the corner before executing the Caterpillar to secure the win as well as a spot at the MITB ladder match. Otis celebrated his victory to end the show.