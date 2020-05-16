WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: May 15, 2020

The Queen made her presence felt on the blue brand after six months whereas men's MITB ladder match-winner was the special guest on Miz TV. Check out how all of those went down when SmackDown aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Mr. Money In The Bank Otis appeared on Miz TV to open SmackDown. The Miz was furious about how Otis never climbed the ladder to win the briefcase and how he's using it as a lunchbox! Miz and Morrison seemed ready to compete in a tag match with Otis and Tucker. But the latter one was not present due to illness and the match was made for the main event match.

Elias competed against King Baron Corbin in the first Intercontinental Title Tournament Match on SmackDown. Elias had the initial upper-hand in the match who planted on the mat with a Spinebuster. Corbin then went outside and smashed Elias' guitar into the ring post. While coming back to the ring, Elias hit him back with a Jumping Knee and rolled him up for the pinfall win.

Naomi competed against Dana Brooke in the next match of SmackDown. Brooke missed an Elbow to the corner as Naomi hit a Crossbody on her. After more back and forth going, Brooke countered a move from Naomi and accidentally fell on her to get a shocking pinfall win.

WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair came out on SmackDown taking advantage of the brand invitation. Her promo was soon interrupted by SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks. Flair wasn't happy about this and tried to make a crack in Bayley and Banks' friendship by mentioning how the latter has become an afterthought by standing at the corner of Bayley. An irate Bayley was done talking and wanted to fight Flair right there but the Champion vs Champion match was confirmed for next week.

The next Intercontinental Title Tournament Match witnessed a fight between Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak. Gulak dodged the Running Knee but got caught into a Dragon Sleeper. Bryan tried to apply the YES Lock but Gulak got rid of it. Bryan countered again with a Dragon Screw and then locked in the Heel Hook submission move to pick up the win.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Otis and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was this week's SmackDown main event. Otis got out of a chin-lock and hit a double suplex before tagging in Strowman. The champion ran all over through Miz forcing him to tag Morrison who tried to fight back.

But Strowman picked him up and delivered a Running Powerslam for an easy win. Mandy Rose entered the ring after the match pretending to distract Strowman so that Otis can cash-in Money In The Bank contract. But the duo instead had a staredown with Strowman to end the show.