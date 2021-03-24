WWE Hall of Fame: India's legend The Great Khali to be inducted into Class of 2021

The Great Khali will take his place in sports-entertainment history during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which takes place in the US on April 6 and will air on Sony sports channels and WWE Network on SonyLIV.

Standing 7-foot-1 and tipping the scales at 347 pounds, Khali made his titanic presence felt from the moment he first entered the WWE Universe in 2006, standing toe-to-toe with the legendary Undertaker and bulldozing over The Deadman, a rare sight between the ropes.

The Great Khali went on to battle many of WWE's most legendary Superstars, including John Cena, Batista, Shawn Michaels and fellow 2021 Inductee Kane, whom he defeated to pick up his first win on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania.

The giant's greatest success would come on the July 20, 2007 edition of SmackDown, when Khali outlasted 19 of SmackDown's top Superstars, last eliminating Batista and Kane to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Due to his success in WWE, The Great Khali has become a national hero and a star of the silver screen. Khali has appeared in films like 'MacGruber,' 'Get Smart,' and 'The Longest Yard.'

He's also opened up a wrestling school, helping to get the next generation of Indian Superstar hopefuls ready for the ring. The ceremony will feature the inductions of the 2020 class, which includes The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin "Thunder" Liger, as well as the 2021 class, which features Khali, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff.

The WWE Hall of Fame is a hall of fame that honours professional wrestlers and professional wrestling personalities maintained by WWE. Originally known as the "WWF Hall of Fame", it was created in 1993, when André the Giant was posthumously inducted with a video package. After an eight-year hiatus, WWE relaunched the Hall of Fame in 2004 and has held the ceremonies in conjunction with WrestleMania ever since.

Since 2005, portions of the induction ceremonies have aired on television and since 2014 the entire ceremonies have aired on the WWE Network. As of 2019, there have been 204 inductees, with 113 wrestlers inducted individually, 36 Legacy Inductees, 15 group inductions (consisting of 44 wrestlers within those groups), 10 celebrities and 5 Warrior Award recipients.

Four wrestlers have been inducted twice (individually and as part of a tag team/group): Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, and Bret Hart, with four more (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman) to receive a second induction as part of the Class of 2020 (which is being inducted alongside the Class of 2021 at the 2021 event). Waltman's two inductions are both as a member of a group, D-Generation X (as X-Pac) and the New World Order. Fifty-seven members have been inducted posthumously.

Don't miss The Great Khali taking his place in history during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, airing in India exclusively on Sony sports channels and WWE Network on SonyLIV.

Source: Media Release