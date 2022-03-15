WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passes away, pro-wrestling world pays tribute

The WWE legend was on life support after suffering from multiple heart attacks following complications from a hip replacement surgery.

WWE opened last night's Monday Night RAW broadcast with a graphic in memory of The Bad Guy and also posted a tweet: "WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans."

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

Hall had suffered a broken hip after a fall earlier this month and underwent surgery for the same, but a dislodged blood clot caused three heart attacks this past weekend, as per reports.

Hall's longtime friend, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, posted an emotional tribute, announcing that he would be removed off life support once his family was in place.

Hall's good friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman aka 123 Kid and X-Pac also noted that Hall was still breathing hours after being removed off life support, but after WWE announced his passing, he too posted his tribute.

He wore that shirt every week & had the rest of the nWo(Hulk,Dusty, Macho Man) always shout me out on live TV while I was out with a broken neck. Just one example of what a good friend he was. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/eBCg7FoOH6 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 15, 2022

Hall, who was a very influential figure, began his wrestling career in 1984, performing with various organizations across the country before joining World Championship Wrestling in 1991 as The Diamond Studd and then signing with WWE in 1992 as Razor Ramon.

Ramon became a four-time Intercontinental Champion and one of the most enduring personas of WWE's "New Generation." He participated in memorable rivalries against Kevin Nash, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and countless others.

His two Ladder Matches against Michaels at WrestleMania X and SummerSlam 1995 are both considered all-time classics by fans and industry insiders alike.

In 1996, Hall re-joined World Championship Wrestling and joined Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan as the founding members of the nWo (New World Order), revolutionizing the sports-entertainment industry and ushering in the "Monday Night Wars."

After retiring from the ring, Hall capped off a one-of-a-kind career by being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014 and again as a member of the nWo in 2020.

Following the announcement of his death, tributes poured in from the pro-wrestling world led by legendary Ric Flair, Diamon Dallas Page (DDP) and Mic Foley.

Ric Flair wrote, "Scott, You Had An Incredible Career! As You Know, We All Respected You So Much! Thank You For Our Friendship & For The Greatest Survivor Series I Was Ever In! Rest In Peace".

Scott, You Had An Incredible Career! As You Know, We All Respected You So Much! Thank You For Our Friendship & For The Greatest Survivor Series I Was Ever In! Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/25dwdtgObJ — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 15, 2022

DDP wrore, "My brother has gone on to Valhalla to raise some hell. The bad guy till the end. 'YO Death, what's your finisher? Can't wait to kick out' He may not have kicked out, but he wasn't gonna put that MF'er over clean. Love you & miss you more! God Speed. RIP. Dally."

My brother has gone on to Valhalla to raise some hell



The bad guy till the end.

“YO Death, what’s your finisher? Can’t wait to kick out”

He may not have kicked out,

but he wasn’t gonna put that MF’er over clean ❤️@realkevinnash love you & miss you more!

God Speed

RIP

Dally pic.twitter.com/EihZrfAWnO — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) March 15, 2022

Mic Foley wrote, "Scott Hall was a towering figure among his contemporaries - a legend inside and outside the ring. My deepest condolences to his friends, family and everyone who loved him"

Scott Hall was a towering figure among his contemporaries - a legend inside and outside the ring.



My deepest condolences to his friends, family and everyone who loved him.#RIPScottHall https://t.co/dDRd88DGjz — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 15, 2022

I’m gutted…Lost a brother



I love you Scott!!

I’ll see you down the road…#BuddySystem pic.twitter.com/Qx2he0TetS — Triple H (@TripleH) March 15, 2022

Always enjoyed being around the Bad Guy. One of best minds, and workers, in the business, he and Kevin changed the business-for the better. Rest easy friend. https://t.co/KYKrwnQ2FK — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 15, 2022

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Impact Wrestling, where Hall had stints, also posted a tribute to the wrestling great.

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend Scott Hall. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/orkCBmKcjU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Scott Hall. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Py1JyDDR9J — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 15, 2022