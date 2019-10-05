WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 Match Card, Preview and Predictions

The season premiere week in the WWE has overshadowed this WWE Network special based on an intimidating environment surrounded by the huge steel cage. However, we will see two matches that will take place inside this structure as per the confirmation from WWE.

Seth Rollins will defend his Universal Championship against The Fiend Bray Wyatt inside the Cell structure in the main event of the night. Meanwhile, a historic second-only Hell in a Cell match will happen in the women's division when Sasha Banks challenges Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Plus, also on the card, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan form a super team to fend off the offenses created by the Bludgeon Brothers. And finally Bayley defends the SmackDown women's championship against Charlotte Flair in a one-on-one matchup.

All of these and more will take place in the 2019 edition of Hell in a Cell event at the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California. Check out the match card of the show with predictions,

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper

The rumoured mystery attacker of Roman Reigns will eventually be teaming up with him at Hell in a Cell by a storyline which has been kind of confusing. Still, we get to see a tag match where Reigns and Bryan will work as a unit that is going to be the main USP of the match.

Rowan and Harper are favorites since they are a tested team that stood tall again their opponents for several occasions. But Bryan needs this win to solidify his babyface character whereas Reigns needs to keep his momentums as SmackDown needs him back in the marquee spotlight, again. Hence, they should stand victorious by the end of the match.

Prediction: Reigns and Bryan will have a hard-fought victory which appears to be sweet redemption for them from earlier beatdowns.

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

This is a filler contest that was carried forward from Clash of Champions just because there was not a relevant challenger for Bayley except for Charlotte. Bayley’s win is much more logical here since her tag partner, Sasha Banks is almost guaranteed to win the title from the Raw women’s division.

If both the superstars can possess the respective women’s division titles, for weeks to come then it can make them a dominant team. However, WWE may have the intention to separate these two in the upcoming Draft process. If that is so then Charlotte will win this match to make history by becoming a ten-time women’s champion.

Prediction: The outcome of the match stands 50-50 at this depending on the future planning of the creative team.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks (WWE Raw Women’s Championship-Hell in a Cell match)

There’s no doubt that Becky Lynch is the flag-bearer of the WWE Women’s Division who might also be the most popular star of the roster. But her otherwise stale title reign was brightened up due to the sudden return of Sasha Banks who took the heel antics to a completely different level.

The Legit Boss has all the momentums by her side playing mind games with the champion. She also had the experience of competing inside the Hell in a Cell structure, earlier to this which also benefits her. Hence, it’s high time that WWE takes the title away from Becky and give it to Sasha to strengthen her status.

Prediction: Sasha Banks begins a strong title run that she never had in her entire career. Becky, on the other hand, will move to the SmackDown brand following this.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bray Wyatt (WWE Universal Championship-Hell in a Cell match)

This match was booked intentionally by the officials to take the Universal Championship away from Seth Rollins. The Fiend is the strongest character in today’s WWE who will be kept undefeated for months to come. Hence, a win is guaranteed for him that helps WWE in different ways.

The audience will be happy to see Rollins’ stale run getting ended. Also, The Fiend’s gimmick will be selling a ton of merchandise on this year’s Halloween profiting WWE’s marketing department. So Wyatt is confirmed to start a title run on Raw.

Prediction: The Fiend will begin an unusual title run over on WWE Raw that may gauge interest to the fans. Rollins will have to start things in a fresh way over on SmackDown after the Draft.