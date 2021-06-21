WWE Hell In A Cell 2021 recap, results and highlights

The SmackDown Women’s Title and the WWE Title were on the line in those two respective Cell matches, while the Raw Women's Title was also on the line alongside some grudge matches on the PPV that went down at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



Check out recap, and results from the 2021 WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event:



Kickoff Pre-show Match: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. Mandy Rose



The singles contest saw Rose hit her pendant pumping knee strike but Natalya kicked out. Rose showed some frustration as Natalya was able to lock her in an arm-bar. Nattie quickly converted it into a Sharpshooter to get a submission victory.





Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)Bayley delivered the Rose Plant finisher with Belair trapped in the ladder. She herself was dealing with a hurt knee and hence couldn't capitalize. Belair soon hit her opponent with a Glam Slam into the turnbuckles.In the closing moments, the champ set up a ladder and hit a senton to crush Bayley’s back on the ladder. Later, Belair successfully planted Bayley with KOD on a ladder to secure the pinfall win.Cesaro was able to spin Rollins with his Cesaro Swing. He then caught a dizzy Rollins into the Sharpshooter converted into a Crossface submission. Rollins somehow grabbed the bottom rope to break the hold but Cesaro went back for another Sharpshooter but this time, Rollins rolled him up, out of nowhere for the victory.Bliss dropped Baszler with a DDT and focused on Nia Jax & Reginald as the two were at ringside. Jax apparently went into a trance as Bliss stared at her. She then hit Reginald as Bliss seemed to take control of her arm.Baszler came from behind and tried to apply Kirifuda Clutch but Bliss dropped her with a modified Sister Abigail. She then got on the top ropes and successfully executed the Twisted Bliss to get the win over Baszler.Owens connected with the Stunner on his opponent, out of the ring, opting for a count-out victory. But Zayn just about got back into the ring at the nine-count of the referee. Owens made some quick strikes but Zayn targeted his hurt hands and sent him into the top turnbuckles. Zayn quickly followed up with the Helluva Kick for the big win.Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)Flair had Ripley locked in with the Figure Four Leglock but the latter managed to roll out of the ring via the bottom ropes. On the floor, Ripley ripped off the top of the announce table, smashing Flair in the face with it as the referee called off the match.Flair was declared the winner via DQ but Ripley retained her title. After the match, the two competitors got into a fight where Ripley capitalized and put down Flair with a Riptide in the middle of the ring.Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby LashleyMcIntyre missed a Claymore Kick as Lashley sent him into the ring post, then chokeslam-ed him from the apron through a table at ringside. Lashley went for the Spear but McIntyre moved out of the way to send his opponent crashing into the turnbuckles.McIntyre hit Lashley with a Glasgow Kiss Headbutt followed by a Futureshock DDT. He was all set to deliver the Claymore again, but MVP, who invaded the Cell structure, held his legs.McIntyre then focused on MVP as Lashley rolled up his opponent to get the win and retain his title. A disappointed McIntyre looked from the ring as Lashley and MVP celebrated to send Hell In A Cell off the air.