WWE Hell In A Cell 2022: Match Card, Date, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Superstars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown brands will grace the 14th edition of Hell in a Cell, where a rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins is expected to culminate.

Apart from the one premium live event's namesake match, the Raw Women's title and the US Championship will be the only title matches that features on the Hell in a Cell 2022 card.

Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair will put the title on the line against not one but two former champions in Asuka and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match. US Champion Theory defends against Mustafa Ali in a one-on-one matchup.

Aside from these three fights, the Hell in a Cell 2022 card also features a handicap match, another match based on a rivalry, plus a six-person tag team match. Bobby Lashley is set to continue his rivalry with Omos and MVP, while Kevin Owens is set to meet Ezekiel and the Judgement Day is set to be in tag team action.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Hell In A Cell 2022:

Hell In A Cell Match Rules Originated in 1997, Hell in a Cell is a large cell structure made from open-weave steel mesh chain-link fencing which encloses the ring, ringside area and also the ceiling. The Cell structure has a door which is locked by thick chains. However, there have been instances when the cell structure was damaged, giving way for the fight to be taken outside and also over the steel structure. The only way to win the match is by an in-ring pin-fall or submission. WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 venue, date and time When and where is WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 taking place? The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday (June 5) at the at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Monday (June 6) morning in India. What time does WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 start? The event is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Sunday, June 5) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Monday, June 6). WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 Telecast Information Where to watch WWE Hell In A Cell 2022? The event will be available on the Peacock Network for the fans in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans in rest of the world. How to watch and stream WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 in India? Sony Sports Network Channels - Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) will telecast the event live in India, while one can also stream the event live via Sony LIV. WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 Match Card (As it stands) ● Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins ● Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka ● United States Championship Match: Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali ● 2-on-1 Handicap: Omos & MVP vs. Bobby Lashley ● One-on-One Match: Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens ● Six-person Tag Team Match: The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) vs. Finn Balor & AJ Styles & Liv Morgan