WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 results, recap and highlights: Bianca, Theory defend titles

The Judgment Day led by WWE Hall of Famer Edge was also in action in a six-man tag team match against three top babyface names from the Raw roster. Additionally, two championships from the red brand were also on the line.

Check out the recap and results from WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 premium live event that took place at the All-State Arena in Rosemont, Chicago, Illinois:

– Bianca Belair (C) defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match to retain the WWE Raw women’s championship in the opening contest of Hell in a Cell 2022.

The finishing sequence saw Belair hoist Asuka for a Glam Slam and sent her into the top turnbuckle. Lynch followed up with the Manhandle Slam on Asuka. Belair came from behind, threw Lynch out of the ring, and pinned Asuka to get the win.

– Handicap Match: Bobby Lashley defeated Omos and MVP in a 1-on-2 capacity. Cedric Alexander also ran in to provide more assistance to Omos but he was pushed over the top rope by Omos.

Lashley hit a spear to send Omos tumbling out of the ring. MVP missed a Mafia Kick as Lashley applied The Hurt Lock. MVP tapped out as Lashley got the win via submission.

– Kevin Owens defeated Ezekiel in a relatively short match by hitting a Superkick followed by a cannonball splash in the ring corner.

– The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley) defeated AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan in a six-man mixed tag team match capacity. Styles got busted open by the end of the match as Edge shoved him off the ring.

Balor hit a Slingblade and went to the top rope for a Coup de Grace but Ripley stood in front of him. Morgan jumped on Ripley’s back as the two started brawling. Edge took advantage of the situation and hit a spear on Balor to secure the pin-fall win.

– No Holds Barred Match: Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin. Moss fallaway slam-ed Corbin into the steel steps and hit his Punchline neckbreaker. Instead of going for the cover, Moss wrapped a chair around Corbin’s neck and slammed them with the ring steps to get the pin-fall win.

– United States Championship Match: Theory (c) defeated Mustafa Ali to retain his title. After hitting a tilt-a-whirl DDT, Ali went to the top only to miss a 450-Splash. Theory attacked Ali’s knee and hit the A-Town Down finisher for the pin to win.

– Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the final match of the PLE. Rhodes performed despite having an injury and earned respect from the WWE Universe.

WWE Legend Triple H’s iconic Sledgehammer played a big role in the finish. Rhodes chased Rollins with this in hand and received a Stomp. Rhodes came back with the Cross Rhodes.

Both men got up to their feet and Rhodes capitalized by hitting three back-to-back Cross Rhodes moves on his opponent. Then he picked up the Sledgehammer and hit Rollins in the head with it to get the pin-fall win. Rhodes celebrated his win to send Hell in a Cell 2022 off the air.