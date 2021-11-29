WWE Legend The Rock delivers Netflix’s most-watched film in Red Notice

After the initial release and viewing statistics, it was already predicted to become the most-watched flick in the history of the OTT platform. The movie was only behind Bird Box (2018) which was at number one position with 282.02 million hours views.

Now, The Rock took to his Instagram account to announce that Red Notice has officially become the most-watched film in Netflix history.

“Nyet politsiya… Not a COP!” wrote the multi-time WWE Champion.

“Here’s my slick talkin’ frenemy @vancityreynolds and I, giving you a taste of why RED NOTICE has officially become THE BIGGEST MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX!!!

"In under two weeks, we’ve shattered all records and we have many weeks to go. THANK YOU GUYS and enjoy RED NOTICE this weekend around the world.”

The Rock played the role of 'the FBI’s top profiler’ in the movie. The other two leads, Gal Gadot portrayed the role of the world’s greatest art thief while Ryan Reynolds was the world’s greatest con artist in the movie.

Red Notice previously created the biggest opening-day records for Netflix on the release date of November 12.

The Rock was originally scheduled to make an appearance at the 34th annual Survivor Series PPV where WWE celebrated the 25th anniversary of his professional wrestling career.

According to the latest reports of Andrew Zarian, those plans got scrapped in September while WWE was still obligated to promote the movie Red Notice which was also the official sponsor for Survivor Series 2021.

This was one of the reasons why Vince McMahon appeared at the PPV event with Cleopatra’s Egg (the most important stealing object from the Red Notice movie).

During a backstage segment between Vince and Roman Reigns, seeds were also planted for a future match between Rock and Reigns. There have been speculations that the long-awaited match could be happening at WrestleMania 38, next year.

But now it seems like WWE wants to save it for WrestleMania 39 (WrestleMania Hollywood) in 2023. It may also give enough time to The Rock to get back to in-ring shape and wrap up his obligatory filming schedule.