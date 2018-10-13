WWE: Major update on planning for the 2018 edition of Survivor Series PPV

Following that will be not one but three WWE Network special events in a span of less than a month. On October 28th, the historic Evolution PPV will be presented with all-women actions. Just four days later, we will get the Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia. Thereafter, WWE's annual dual-brand event will take place on November 18th. It will emanate from Los Angeles, this year.

Over the past couple of years, WWE arranged a brand rivalry theme for this particular event. Superstars from Raw goes in singles matches against Smackdown Live. The traditional Survivor Series tag team match also takes place under the same capacity where a see a tug of war between the two shows for brand supremacy.

This is quite an interesting theme that made Survivor Series quite interesting in the past two years. We got to see a number of dream matches, for example, AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar in the 2017 edition. Well, we expected something similar in case AJ Styles and Roman Reigns remain champions from their respective brands.

But recent reports suggest that there's been a change in planning for Survivor Series. It might not come up with the brand war theme. The potential replaced main event was also expounded upon by the source, WrestleVotes,

"Hearing that Survivor Series won’t be focused too much, if at all, on RAW vs SmackDown this year. Good chance at a Team Corbin vs Team Angle matchup for RAW control."

Well, this might be a disappointing news for some of the WWE Universe. The Raw vs. Smackdown rivalry always comes up with something much interesting, each year. This automatically hypes up the traditional 5-on-5 tag team matches between the two brands. This also brought back the #undersiege trend back to WWE programming.

The replacement match sounds no bad either, at this point. Bringing tensions to become the authoritative figure for the flagship show of the WWE via this match is certainly a good option to bring attention. Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin have been stretching this particular storyline for quite sometimes. So it might just be a matter of moments before Stephanie McMahon officially announces this match bringing a proper culmination to the power struggle.