WWE Mixed Match Challenge results from episode 6: October 23, 2018

The contest started with Bayley and Natalya who are friends in real life. Natalya offered her kitty hair band to Bayley who refused to wear the same due to the matchup. Roode and Balor entered the ring trying out each others robes. The attire exchange was funny between them after which the matchup officially started. Bayley and Natalya started it in a friendly manner.

The Queen of Harts picked up early momentum and went for a dive outside the ring. But Bobby Roode tagged himself into the match preventing her from doing so. A back and forth action followed inside the ring between Roode and Balor. A pin attempt was broken by Natalya leading to chaos. Bayley entered the ring and shoved Nattie off the ring.

The outside brawl ended when both the women hit clotheslines to each other to stayl down. Balor was momentarily down that allowed Roode to climb up the top rope and attempt a Coup De Grace. But Balor moved at the last moment and hit his pendant move off the top rope. This earned Team BnB another huge win in the Mixed Match Challenge.

The next match of the night was contested between Team Awe-ska (The Miz and Asuka) against Team Day One Glow (Jimmy Usos and Naomi). Asuka and Naomi were in no mood of competition as they are buddies from Smackdown women’s roster. So they went for some friendly dance competitions instead. Eventually, their partners arrived inside the ring as they attempted a group hug inside the ring.

The Miz was not happy with this and shouted, “No hugging in wrestling!” Jimmy and Miz finally started this Mixed Match Challenge contest. After some back and forth action, Asuka and Naomi entered the match. Naomi took early control of the match forcing The Miz to interfere. Thereafter, the A-lister earned the win in the following manner, (courtesy WWE.com)

“Then, in the final moments, Jimmy looked ready to dive outside the ring at Miz, but The A-Lister caught him with a forearm at the last second. And as Naomi took out Asuka outside the ring, Miz seized the moment and climbed into the squared circle to hit the Skull-Crushing Finale on Uso for the victory.”

Team Awe-ska remained undefeated in Mixed Match Challenge courtesy of this win. Day One Glow stands with a 1-2 score in the contest at this point.