WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 02, 2021

Goldberg is scheduled to make an appearance in the potential headliner segment as he will confront the reigning WWE Champion for a future title match, while Raw Women's Champion will be in action against The Queen in a stipulated rematch from last week.

Gigantic Omos will feature in a singles contest where we expect to witness a massive return. Plus, the state of the Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be addressed on the show that takes place at the All-State Arena in the Chicago suburbs of Rosemont, Illinois.

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has been officially added to the card of this week’s RAW. Previously, he was being advertised locally, and by the WWE website as well as by the host venue. In an update, WWE has now announced that the veteran will be appearing, live during Monday’s RAW broadcast on the USA Network.

Goldberg is resurfacing to respond to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley dismissing his SummerSlam challenge, last week. It’s very likely that the title bout for the August 21 PPV will be confirmed, tonight. This one will serve as one of the co-main-events of SummerSlam, as reported by reliable sources, a few weeks ago.

Last week’s RAW main event witnessed Charlotte Flair defeated Raw Women's Champion Nikki Cross A.S.H in a non-title bout. After the match, Flair and Nikki had some verbal exchanges until Nikki issued the challenge for a rematch for this week.

Flair accepted by shaking hands with Nikki, but then hit her with a cheap shot. She continued attacking her before standing tall in the middle of the ring to end the show.

In an update, the Nikki vs. Charlotte rematch was converted into a No Holds Barred match. Just like this past Monday, this match is strangely being billed as another Women’s Title Contender's Match despite the fact that Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki in a Triple Threat has been booked for the title for WWE SummerSlam.

BRO!@SuperKingofBros has found himself in a one-on-one encounter against @TheGiantOmos tomorrow night on #WWERaw!



Can Riddle channel the spirit of the 🐍 or will it be another night of triumph for the Raw Tag Team Champions?



📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/xZy0iEJDes — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2021

RAW Tag Team Champion Omos vs. Riddle has also been announced for this week as the seven-footer will feature in his second-only singles match on the main roster. He defeated Erik back on the July 12 RAW show in the first solo outing while the next match comes after Riddle lost to John Morrison, last week and was then attacked by Omos’ tag team partner AJ Styles. Omos himself destroyed Riddle’s Scooter in the middle of the match.

There have been rumors on Riddle and Randy Orton challenging Omos and AJ Styles, perhaps at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 21 in Las Vegas. Orton has been away from RAW for a month now, but he's locally being advertised for RAW in Chicago which is a potential indication of a return.

While this has not been confirmed, but Omos vs. Riddle is a perfect setup where Orton could make his return to set up the SummerSlam title match. After the show, The dark main event listed by the arena also features Orton in a tag match as he teams up with Riddle and Drew McIntyre against Omos, AJ, and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

One half of the current Women’s Tag Team Champions, Natalya suffered a right ankle injury on last week’s RAW in a tag match. While going at it with Doudrop, in that match (Natalya and Tamina Snuka defeated Doudrop and Eva Marie to prevent the heels from getting a title match opportunity), Nattie twisted her ankle in a nasty way.

Thank you to everyone for the kind words about what happened on #WWERaw.

There are the beatings you can plan for, and the ones you can’t. That’s the job. But I’m willing to give whatever bones, muscles and tendons I have to continue doing what I love. Good thing I’m UNBREAKABLE. pic.twitter.com/2K18Lj6IgE — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 28, 2021

Today my surgeon told me that I’m an anomaly. It’s been an intense week to say the least. All I asked was to be put back in the fight and FAST. Surgery will fix me, defending our championships will drive me. #UNBREAKABLE pic.twitter.com/KUfeVnPBoH — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 30, 2021

Natalya then quickly tagged out of the match allowing Tamina to do the finish, and then she was helped to the back by a medic, and Tamina after being unable to put weight on the leg. Later it was revealed that she will be undergoing surgery to repair her right ankle injury.

Now the news is that WWE will likely address the severity of the injury of the veteran WWE Superstar on tonight’s show. If she’s unable to compete for a longer timespan then chances are high that the tag titles could be vacated.

Will Natalya be forced to forfeit those straps due to injury? We'll get an update on the situation as Raw comes up with its latest edition from the raucous Windy City.