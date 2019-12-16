WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 16, 2019

As WWE TLC is done and dusted, WWE will begin the journey towards Royal Rumble soon. But the storyline for the upcoming big PPV may ignite only from the New Year.

As for tonight, Raw will be headlined by the main event match that was supposed to take place at the TLC pay-per-view. The stakes will be high as it is a Wrestlemania rematch as well.

We will also witness what would be the next step for the newly created heel faction on the flagship show featuring Seth Rollins and AOP. Plus, a new rivalry is also expected begin in the tag team division from tonight on Raw.

The rivalry between AJ Styles and Randy Orton has been going on for the past few weeks to indicate a potential matchup at WWE TLC. But it was pushed back to set up Monday night’s main event match.

The Viper and The Phenomenal One battling each other is a marquee attraction on any given night. Given the bad blood between them at this point, this should be a physical matchup. Styles should have the upper-hand heading into the match as The OCs will back him up.

Speaking of The OCs, they are back in the tag team title picture as seen on WWE TLC PPV. They accepted the open challenge put up by the champions. The match was eventually disqualified and that is a clear indication that WWE wants this rivalry to continue for weeks to come. It’s good news for the Viking Raiders as they will finally get somebody to feud against on Raw.

For the second straight year, @WWEAsuka celebrates a top a ladder at #WWETLC...



The #KabukiWarriors are STILL your WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions! pic.twitter.com/ON6zhT7tPi — WWE (@WWE) 16 December 2019

The main event of WWE TLC saw The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane retain their titles against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a historic matchup. It was a one-off match in which Flair and Lynch teamed up as WWE will now turn their focus to the singles title.

Becky is expected to continue her feud against Asuka to produce another match, this time for the Raw women’s title. The women’s tag team belts may have to take a backseat for now as Kairi Sane was reportedly injured during TLC.

Rusev and Bobby Lashley squared off in a Tables Match at WWE TLC and that match had a pretty predictable end. Rusev ended up losing the match but his strong status was not harmed as Lashley did not pin him.

This hints that a blow-off match between the pair is in the pipeline despite Lana's claims that 'Rusev Day’ chants will never be echoed in an arena from now. Thus, the personal rivalry will continue.

Seth Rollins will continue burning things down on Raw, as a heel. Last week, he officially joined hands with the AOP to form a faction that was much needed to rejuvenate his stale character.

The relentless attack by the trio forced Kevin Owens to be taken out of the arena via a stretcher. KO may be kept out of TV via a storyline injury. This will allow Rollins and co. to find new targets and showcase their strength.