WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 23, 2019

The tradition continues this time again with the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw which has already been taped. It will be the Christmas special edition filled up with Holiday vibes.

A United States Championship match will be the main event of the night featuring The Architect vs. The Master of 619. WWE has also confirmed a huge six-man tag team match for the night that should drag along the rivalry between AJ Styles and Randy Orton.

Plus, the women's champion is likely to issue a challenge to receive her next challenger when Monday Night Raw airs from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

A new resident faction was born on Raw who is looking forward to dominating the show. Seth Rollins joined the Authors of Pain to build up this new group and thereby vent out months of frustrations on the WWE Universe for turning on him. As a result, some of the locker room members have already felt their wrath including the United States Champion.

As seen last week, Rey Mysterio suffered a massive assault at the hands of Seth Rollins and his AOP that led to tonight's unique main event. Rollins will get a shot to the forever-resilient champion who never backs down from a fight.

But with AOP shielding their new leader, the task in hand won't be easy for the Mexican legend. The question remains whether he'd be able to hold the ground against Rollins or the hounds known as AOP will make him victim, again.

The tag team division of the WWE has received a boostup in recent times due to the ongoing feud between The OCs and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders over the title.

The champs have finally received a legit threat during their championship reign as Gallows and Anderson have already pinned them last week in a non-title contest.

They are also receiving backup from their leader AJ Styles who is in the middle of a feud against Randy Orton. Last week, Styles came up short against the Apex Predator and beat him down after the match as a result of frustration.

This set up a huge six-man tag team action on Raw for tonight where the lineup would be The OCs (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. Randy Orton and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. We’ll find out who’d pick up the win and have momentums ahead of 2020?

Bobby Lashley and Lana are going through perhaps the best times of their, as of now. Last week, Lashley went down to his knees to ask Lana’s hand which she gladly accepted. WWE followed up with an update to this instance confirming these two will now tie the knot on December 30 edition of Raw.

But before that, we’d hear the couple’s reaction on this monumental occasion. Also, Rusev will definitely have something to say about his ex-wife getting married to her current boyfriend.

A slow buildup is being made for a future matchup over RAW Women's Championship. Becky Lynch was not happy over the fact that she has never beaten Asuka in one-on-one competition. She must be even unhappier after coming up short against the Empress of Tomorrow at bygone TLC PPV.

Now the fighting champion is looking forward to her challenge and will issue it specifically addressing one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions. We’ll hear what Asuka had to say about this when 2019 Christmas-edition of the show takes place, tonight.