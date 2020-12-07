WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 7, 2020

On tonight's show, TLC buildups will continue on the show where Randy Orton appears at Firefly Funhouse, while a Handicap Match featuring the WWE Champion has also been announced as the main event of the night.

A huge 3-on-2 Handicap Match will also take place on Raw with the lineup of The Miz, John Morrison, and AJ Styles vs. Sheamus and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. WWE also confirmed that bodyguard Omos will be at ringside to provide backup to his master, Styles.

This match happens on the back of what transpired last week on Raw. McIntyre and Sheamus defeated Miz and Morrison via DQ in a tag team action, while AJ was doing commentary. Styles, who faces McIntyre at TLC for the WWE title, attacked McIntyre with a Phenomenal Forearm to disqualify the match.

But the King of Claymore Country was quickly back on his feet, to force his challenger to go on a retreat. AJ will now look forward to turning the tables with the number-games on his side during this week's tag match.

It's tough to predict what kind of voices Randy Orton can hear in his head when his Viper instincts take over his mind. It’s no ordinary thing for sure as nobody before has ever dared to step into Bray Wyatt’s own playground, the Firefly Funhouse.

The Apex Predator plans to do just that on Raw as his psychological war with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss continues. It has already reached a new level after an intense moment on “A Moment of Bliss” where Orton discovered Wyatt’s weakness in Bliss.

Perhaps, the former WWE Champion is trying to dig down deep through Wyatt's mind using this factor. These two are masters of mind games and only they know how they want to escalate the feud.

Perseverance and resiliency continue to be a winning recipe for @LanaWWE. 💋 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WxkRxn4Txb — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2020

The Women’s Tag Team Champions have literally been unstoppable since they built a beef with Lana and RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

For two weeks in a row, the champions digested back-to-back clean pinfall losses at the hands of the aforementioned duo which in turn set up a title match at TLC. It’ll be interesting to see whether the challengers continue to roll or the team of Shayna and Nia can counter attack them.

In an eyebrow-raising scenario, Cedric Alexander hinted to abandon The Hurt Business when they were on the verge of getting another shot at the WWE Raw tag team championships.

Alexander pinned The New Day's Xavier Woods on Raw but he had a solo celebration instead of joining Hurt Business. MVP and Shelton Benjamin were more than shocked after seeing this incident. Could this be a negative sign for the heel faction after months of unity? We'll find out tonight.