WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: February 24, 2020

As per official announcements, the headliner star tonight, is the Apex Predator of WWE who will be out to hunt down his next prey. Plus, the WWE Champion is also coming back to send a message to his next challenger before the title defense.

Also on the show, a heated segment is expected to go down when the Raw Women’s Champion and her current rival comes will be in the same building.

Meanwhile, the Prizefighter of the WWE will look forward to a sweet homecoming by thwarting Seth Rollins and Co. when the flagship show of the WWE airs from the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Randy Orton has reverted to his 'legend killer' persona since Royal Rumble and he took down Hall of Famer Edge on the very next night on the former champions' Raw return. Then he pummeled at Matt Hardy to ensure he wakes up in the hospital not once but twice as the former Raw Tag Team Champion demanded an explanation for his actions. The 'horror flick' is likely to continue as WWE.com hints that The Viper is ready to strike again on another superstar from the locker room.

The Vampire unleashed on the Raw Women’s Champion, two weeks ago forcing the latter one to steal an ambulance and assure medical attention for her neck. Shayna Baszler is the concerned star who made her debut and made the biggest impact which left Becky Lynch lying on her back in blooded condition.

However, The Man found backup of her own claiming to be the Vampire-hunter the next time she comes around Shayna. On such a note, WWE.com has advertised these two to be present in the same building,

"Given what Shayna Baszler did to Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch a couple of weeks ago, putting these two in the same building before it’s absolutely necessary is certainly a bold move. But it appeared Raw is indeed going to walk along the razor’s edge, as the Raw Women’s Champion and her potential WrestleMania challenger are slated to be in the same building on Monday night."

"This is me payin' my fine up front for what I'm going to do when I cross paths with @QoSBaszler next!" - @BeckyLynchWWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/KLyPbmWlUA — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020

A heated confrontation should go down between these two if a face-off does happen on Raw. For now, The Queen of Spades should stand tall as it's the perfect time for her to look stronger as she looks forward to capturing a WrestleMania opportunity.

Currently, she has been booked to win the already confirmed Women's Elimination Chamber match where the winner will face the Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the grandest stage of them all.

WWE RAW takes place in Winnipeg, Manitoba which is the hometown for Kevin Owens. There is no doubt that the Canadian crowd will be seen at their vocal best for the local talent and should help him to get back up in an uphill battle against the Monday Night Messiah.

Last week, Owens was about to be brutally attacked by Seth Rollins and hios disciples until The Street Profits arrived to fend off the heels and set up a tag team title match at Super ShowDown 2020. Now, it's expected that the team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will certainly be present in Owens' corner to make sure that Rollins does not get away easily with AOP and Buddy Murphy standing in his corner.

The last time we saw Brock Lesnar appear on Raw was during a surprise attack on his WWE Super ShowDown challenger Ricochet. The next time around he ensures that he will pounce on his opponent from the front as he is officially being advertised to appear on the show.

Ricochet has picked up some momentum with back to back wins in the last couple of weeks. But could he keep up the pace going while facing the Beast Incarnate? We’ll find out when the go-home episode of RAW airs from Canada.

Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 will telecast WWE Monday Night Raw live in India on Tuesday (February 25) from 6.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 8 PM.