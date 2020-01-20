WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 20, 2020

The new heel faction created by Seth Rollins has dominated the flagship show as a fourth member joined the stable. So, we expect to hear from that particular Superstar when the show airs tonight.

Apart from that, two huge matches have been officially announced for Raw where the United States Championship will be on the line between two arch-rivals in a gimmick match. Plus, a mixed tag team match will also be there through which the Rusev-Lana-Lashley personal saga will continue.

Well, the star attraction doesn't stop there, the WWE Champion will also be in attendance on the show which takes place at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will telecast WWE Monday Night Raw live in India from 6.30 AM IST on Tuesday (January 21), while the repeat will air later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 8 PM.

When two Mexicans go up against each other, the fight appears to be beautiful in terms of wrestling and if the two names are Andrade and Rey Mysterio it is tremendous. These two could go on and on for a whole episode of RAW but the fans would not be bored as their chemistry is something unique. So, WWE.com has confirmed another rematch between them and this time it will be in a Ladder Match,

“Following Andrade’s highly personal theft of Mysterio’s mask last week, it has been determined that the two will battle for Andrade’s United States Championship in a Ladder Match — a rarity for Monday Night Raw, a treat for the WWE Universe and a decisive opportunity for each Latino icon to show that they shine brightest. With pride and the title on the line, look for no stone to go unturned, no stop to go un-pulled, and no question left as to who the true champion is.”

🚨 APPOINTMENT TELEVISION 🚨@reymysterio will challenge @AndradeCienWWE for the #USTitle in a LADDER MATCH right here NEXT WEEK on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/k1vYp85sHm — WWE (@WWE) 14 January 2020

As mentioned above, Mysterio and Andrade deliver blink-and-you'll-miss kind of actions every time they step into a ring. With ladders and other weapons surrounding the ring, they will bring innovative moves that we have never seen before.

In the end, Andrade should get the better over Rey as he is the next top star of Mexican origin. Plus, Zelina Vega's mean antics will absolutely be legal in the No-DQ environment which should also favor of the champion.

Moving forward, Rey Mysterio is likely to turn his attention to with Seth Rollins and his faction. The Masked Luchador has some unfinished business with the man who claims to be the Monday Night Messiah.

With Buddy Murphy joining Team Rollins, the babyface team of Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Big Show are still one member short. Could Mysterio join the group starting from tonight? We'll find out when the show airs as Murphy is also expected to note on joining the alliance.

Another man, who will have something to say is the advocate general of the Beast Incarnate, Paul Heyman as his client makes a rare back-to-back three appearances on WWE Raw, this week.

As mentioned time and time again, Lesnar entering the Rumble match as the number one entrant is the biggest news for the first pay-per-view of the decade. Lesnar is being projected as an inhuman persona lately and that looks like a hint that someone from the Raw roster will be fed to digest a beatdown from him.

A big attraction for tonight's WWE Raw will be the mixed tag team match in which Bobby Lashley and Lana will team up against Rusev and Liv Morgan. Despite what the critics think of their segments, they simply churn out the best TV rating aka viewership than the other segments right now.

Hence, these four should have yet another controversial or a rather chaotic outing. Lana and Lashley have been cheating their way to victory in the past. But with Liv acting as back up, Rusev might have a chance to bounce back and gain some momentum before Royal Rumble.

It is a WWE contract signing after all...@WWEAsuka just hit @BeckyLynchWWE with the GREEN MIST! #RAW pic.twitter.com/zVGxUFlOWt — WWE (@WWE) 14 January 2020

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will also like to pick up some momentum before this Sunday's PPV where she faces perhaps the toughest title defense of her career. She has not been able to pin the challenger Asuka so far in her career. If this fact is not scary enough, then the Japanese star has also got into her head with mind games.

Last week, Asuka spat green mist on Lynch to keep The Man down. Could Lynch regroup and hit back? All this and more makes the the Royal Rumble go-home show of WWE Raw a must-see for the WWE Universe.