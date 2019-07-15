WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 15, 2019

The Universal title alone didn't change hands last night, another title alteration happened during Extreme Rules as AJ Styles became the new US Champion. However, his title reign may come into queston soon as he is likely to receive his first challenger tonight on Raw.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch, who retained her Raw Women’s Championship is also set to get a new challenger and that should be disclosed on tonight’s episode which is all set to take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

We didn't believe Paul Heyman’s spoilers from this past week’s Raw, where he stated that his client would show up to cash-in Money in the Bank contract. But it turned out that he was not fooling around as Brock Lesnar was present in Philadelphia to steal the thunder from WWE’s power couple. The triumphant moment of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch was stolen as he chose the most perfect moment to have the contractual title match, (via WWE.com)

“Torn between standing his guard and coming to the aid of Lynch, who was stirring at ringside, Rollins was easy prey for a pair of German Suplexes, at which point the cash-in was called in earnest and Lesnar administered a single F-5 to pin Rollins and retain his championship. Extreme Rules ended with Lesnar strolling up the ramp, his long-shot plan to regain the title has come to full fruition; Rollins, meanwhile, stared blankly at the mat.”

There is no doubt that WWE brought back Brock Lesnar into the scene as Summerslam is fast approaching. He will be the headliner of the show once again defending the Universal Championship. Most probably, Seth Rollins will get his rematch at the biggest event of the summer for the title in a match which we have already seen at Wrestlemania 35. But in current circumstances, WWE may not have a better option available as the event is scheduled on August 11th. More on this will be cleared on Raw.

In the other main event match of Extreme Rules, the super team of The Undertaker and Roman Reigns picked up the win against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. As per local ads from Summerslam host-city of Toronto, the Undertaker will be around for the time-being on Raw to set up his next matchup at upcoming pay-per-view event. Drew McIntyre should be his opponent and the current storyline angle is set to continue to set up that match.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns will get to settle the score with Shane McMahon, as per the storyline. Back at WWE Super ShowDown, he had to digest a pinfall loss against the younger McMahon who came up with some unfair means. So there has to be rematch unless Kevin Owens decides to continue his vendetta against Shane-O-Mac.

His rant against the authority got louder last night to hint of a potential match at Summerslam against McMahon. We’ll get an update on this when Raw airs tonight.

Becky Lynch managed to retain her title at Extreme Rules, but her boyfriend became a victim of Brock Lesnar’s cash-in. This removed Lacey Evans from the contender’s spot for now. At Summerslam, there should be a new opponent waiting for The Man's Raw women’s championship. Alexa Bliss seems the most relevant name at this point to challenge for her or else there could be a potential returning stars like Sasha Banks or Nia Jax, who could set up a fresh matchup as well.

AJ Styles took the easiest way to pick up his third United States Championship at Extreme Rules using The Club members for help. A fighting champion like Ricochet certainly did not deserve to drop the prestigious belt like that. So he would try to seek retribution on Raw and should get a rematch at Summerslam. This time around, we predict a stipulation to be attached to the US title match at the biggest event of the summer.