WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 20, 2020

With the upcoming PPV being the main focus, we expect Monday Nights to become more exciting as they start building up storylines for the biggest party of the summer, starting from tonight.

While, there will be fallouts from what transpired on the most extreme night of the year, the main event of tonight's WWE Raw will see two legendary superstars collide in a match which is no less than a PPV-caliber showdown.

In tonight's headliner, Big Show battles Randy Orton in a special capacity when WWE Raw airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Apex Predator of the WWE has been on a leash in Monday Night RAW of late and a giant will now try to pull a stop to his sadistic activities. Following the win over Hall of Famer Edge at Backlash in a match billed as the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, Randy Orton took out Christian with a 'low-blow' assistance from Ric Flair.

Big Show came out to stand up against Orton on behalf of the two best friends who have been taken out by The Viper. So, that has eventually led to an Unsanctioned Match on RAW. Check out the official announcement by the promotion,

"Randy Orton has once again embraced being The Legend Killer in recent weeks, but he has run into an angry giant hellbent on retribution. This Monday on Raw, Big Show will set out to stop The Viper in his tracks when they clash in an Unsanctioned Match. Who will stand tall in a match where anything goes? Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

We assume Randy Orton is destined for another victory, which strengthens his Legend Killer gimmick and clears him for the road to SummerSlam 2020 main event. As it stands, Drew McIntyre holds the prime title and had a successful defense against Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules. The Scottish Psychopath now needs a top opponent to defend the title, next. So, Orton, being the top heel of the Raw roster could serve as the perfect option to fill this slot.

Meanwhile, Raw Women’s title match between Asuka and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks ended in controversy where Banks literally ran away with the title. Her best friend, Bayley counted the pinfall as the referee was accidentally taken out by Asuka’s green mist. It was Bayley who also declared Banks to be the new champion.

WWE later provided an update which stated that Asuka is still the reigning Raw Women’s Champion. However, WWE also released a post-show video of interviewer Sarah Schreiber catching up with Banks and Bayley who promised to throw a celebration for this win and then explain everything why they ran away with Asuka's title.

As for the mid-card title on the show, the chaotic situation in the title picture continues as MVP also self-proclaimed to be the new United States Champion as Apollo Crews could not compete in the scheduled Extreme Rules title match.

He suffered a bulging disc in the back after he digested the Full Nelson attack from Bobby Lashley on the June 29 episode of Raw. But WWE still has Crewa listed as the reigning champion instead of MVP. Heading into tonight's Raw, we expect to get clarification on the situation.

UPDATE: @reymysterio was rushed to a local medical facility to be treated for a potential globe luxation following the #EyeForAnEye Match against @WWERollins at #ExtremeRules. https://t.co/YXoSjacnf5 — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020

The Horror Show at Extreme Rule also saw Seth Rollins defeat Rey Mysterio in the first-ever "Eye For An Eye" match. The only way to win the match was by extracting the eye of your opponent and Rollins did the unthinkable job by thrashing one of Rey’s eyes into the steel steps.

Rey was rushed into the local medical facility to be evaluated by the doctors as he hopes to get his vision back with no nerves severed. Was last night’s appearance the last of Mysterio in WWE amid contract dispute? We hope to get an update on the legendary superstar when Raw begins buildup for Summerslam.