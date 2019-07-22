WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 22, 2019

Tonight, we will see the 'biggest reunion' in the history of the longest-running weekly episodic TV show where legendary names of the pro-wrestling universe will be present. Now that's a pretty good way to add hype to the Summerslam pay-per-view which is less than three weeks away.

Speaking of the show, the ongoing storylines on Raw will continue in order to build up for the PPV night. The Universal and Women's title match buildups will be the main focus for the creative team while we also expect a couple of new matches to be added to the PPV card. Tonight we are in for one of the longest Raw of 2019 which emanates from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast WWE Monday Night Raw live in India on Tuesday (July 23) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 8 PM.

Tonight's history-making episode is being headlined by appearances from several returnees. Overall, more than 40 superstars have been booked for the show as per recent reports. The front-liners in this list are Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair as well as D-Generation’s Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg, and X-Pac.

We are just 2⃣4⃣ HOURS AWAY from #RAWReunion LIVE TOMORROW NIGHT on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/eqO8wQOqNW — WWE (@WWE) 22 July 2019

Plenty more past names will grace Raw's return to Tampa after two years as confirmed by WWE.com. They are “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Diesel, Razor Ramon, Alicia Fox, Alundra Blayze, Booker T, Eric Bischoff, Candice Michelle, Christian, D-Von Dudley, Eve Torres, Gerald Brisco, Sgt. Slaughter, The Godfather, Jillian Hall, “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Jonathan Coachman, Kaitlyn, Kelly Kelly, Lilian Garcia, Mark Henry, Melina, Pat Patterson, Rikishi, Ron Simmons, Santino Marella, The Boogeyman, The Hurricane.

You never know if WWE inserts any of these names in a Summerslam storyline. Plus, also expect the roofs to be blown off if Miami residents aka WWE franchise players, John Cena, and The Rock do make a surprise appearance!

Coming back to the regular storylines on Raw, we received the official main event of Summerslam last week. Seth Rollins won a Cross-Branded All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal to earn the right to challenge Brock Lesnar at Summerslam. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that The Conqueror has also been enlisted for tonight's show to ensure a heated face-off between the champion and the challenger.

In the women's title picture, Natalya won a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match last week to earn the opportunity to challenge Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Summerslam. It was a predictable choice from WWE as the biggest party of the summer takes place in Nattie's home country of Canada. The Queen of Hart fired shots at Lynch last week to indicate a heel-turn. We'll see if she confirms it with more villainous antics tonight.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is without any opponent on Raw at present. Rumours suggest that he is expected to finish his program with Drew McIntyre at Summerslam now that The Undertaker is out of the picture. The reliable source, Dave Meltzer gave updates that the earlier speculated Undertaker vs. McIntyre will not happen at the biggest event of the summer. So we are likely to see a Wrestlemania rematch booked for the PPV on Raw.

Another match should also be confirmed for Summerslam during tonight's show for the United States Championship where Ricochet will try to regain the belt from AJ Styles. He lost it at Extreme Rules due to The Club's interference. The heel gang seemed not being done with Ricochet and beat him up as seen on last week's Raw. As for tonight, we expect The One-and-Only to seek redemption, (via WWE.com)

"Ricochet might have lost the United States Championship to AJ Styles at WWE Extreme, but the new titleholder and his cohorts Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows clearly aren’t done with the former champion. Last week, the trio added insult to injury for the young Superstar when they ambushed Ricochet at the conclusion of a 2-out-of-3 Falls Six-Man Tag Team Match pitting Ricochet & The Usos against The Revival & Robert Roode. In the wake of the 3-on-1 attack, how will Ricochet hope to even-the-odds with the dangerous faction?"