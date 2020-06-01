WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 1, 2020

Also on the show, the Messiah will pull off double duties, he is poised to compete against Aleister Black in a singles contest, while the United States Championship will be on the line for the second week in a row.

Plus, a Champion vs Champion match will also go down from the women's roster featuring the Raw and NXT Women's Champions in the show which is set to take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Three weeks ago, Rey Mysterio suffered a gruesome attack by Seth Rollins and that left the masked sensation with a bloodied eye. Apparently, the injury-effects are so bad that it has forced Mysterio to hang up his boots, as WWE.com confirmed that there will be a retirement ceremony for him on Raw. Furthermore, the ceremony is set to be hosted by Rollins, himself who thinks that Rey was sacrificed for some noble cause.

As per the reports, the retirement is just part of the ongoing storyline between Rollins and Mysterio that will only escalate the feud between the duo. This might also book them in a one-on-one match at Backlash. Furthermore, a big debut is perhaps planned during this segment by one who can call himself to be a genetic successor of Mysterio in WWE.

Meanwhile, Rollins is also scheduled to compete in the ring, on the same night against Aleister Black who has stood up for Mysterio in recent weeks especially following the above-mentioned attack. Black would have his hands full with ringside distractions from Austin Theory and Murphy which makes him the under dog against the Monday Night Messiah.

Elsewhere, the bad blood between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley has run high from a couple of weeks now. These two big guys are always hungry to fight that created a brawl during the end of last week's RAW. Several locker room members were needed to separate them.

These two can barely wait for Backlash to step inside the ring. It seems Lashley's manager MVP will have to play a pivotal role to keep the situation under control and get his client ready for the PPV match, in a calm way.

Andrade lost the United States Championship to Apollo Crews handing the first singles title of the latter’s WWE career. The newly crowned champion was enthralled to receive the belt around his waist and doesn't want to take a breather after winning the title. So this week on Raw, Crews will defend his title against an opponent of his choice that is yet unknown.

WWE's recent tradition to host Champion vs Champion matches continues as Raw Women’s Champion Asuka battles tonight against NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. These two are no strangers to each other when it comes to in-ring competition.

The Queen is the one who ended Asuka’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34 and also took away her SmackDown Women’s Title, last year. Could the Empress of Tomorrow finally boast of picking a win over Flair? We'll find out on the latest episode of Raw from WWE PC.