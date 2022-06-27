WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 27, 2022

Additionally, tonight also marks the go-home episode of Raw for the 2022 Money in the Bank PLE as we expect a couple of superstars to be added to the scheduled 8-person ladder matches.

Also, a Hell in a Cell rematch will be on the card of the MITB go-home show of Monday Night Raw that takes place at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.

On June 27, 2002, a rising talent named John Felix Anthony Cena accepted the open challenge thrown by Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The first word that came out of his mouth was 'Ruthless Aggression’ which changed the history of the WWE, forever.

20 years later, that OVW production billed from West New Burry, Massachusetts stands as the 16-time World Champion whom WWE boss Vince McMahon and many like to pronounce as the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.

John Cena and Monday Night Raw became synonymous over the years as he dominated WWE’s flagship show for almost 15 years. After a gap of 300+ days, the last franchise player of the WWE finally returns, home to culminate in the grand 20th-anniversary celebration that the company is having throughout, this month.

The Cenation Leader last wrestled at SummerSlam 2021 when he took on Roman Reigns in the main event for the WWE Universal Championship to come up short. Since Summerslam 2022 is barely five weeks away, the belief is that WWE will eventually make arrangements so that he could wrestle at the PLE.

But before the biggest event of the summer, Money in the Bank awaits, this Sunday, and the ladder match frays from both the men's and women’s divisions are yet to be filled up.

WWE never confirmed the exact number of participants for the matches but the graphics suggest that this year, seven male and female superstars will get the opportunity. Going by this, two more names from the men’s and one more from the women’s roster are to be announced.

Last week’s Raw went off the air, Becky Lynch having a breakdown after losing her MITB qualifying match against Asuka as she might be looking forward to discovering another route to get into the opportunistic ladder match.

For now, Asuka, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans. Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan are the confirmed participants in the women’s MITB match alongside Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, and Sami Zayn from the men’s counterpart.

Only one match has officially been announced for this week’s Raw where Kevin Owens faces Ezekiel/Elias/Elrod in a rematch from Hell in a Cell. Elias performed in a concert, last week and Ezekiel watched from the back.

Owens was irate about how the two were never present in the same ring at the same time which proves that Elias is Ezekiel. He interrupted Elias’ musical session with the same complaint but Elias took a guitar shot to take him out.

This prompted KO on throwing down a challenge to either Elias or Ezekiel or if they have a cousin named Elrod for a match. Will this bring on more trouble to the former Universal Champion than he bargained for? We’ll have to tune in to the latest episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network to find the answer.