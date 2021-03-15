WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 15, 2021

While the WWE Champion may look forward to his next challenge, two title matches will be on the line tonight as Riddle and The Hurt Business will defend the US and Tag Team Titles respectively when this week’s episode airs from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

From the start of his title reign, Bobby Lashley has reflected on the 16 years he had waited to become a WWE Champion. He warned anyone in the locker room who dared to come between him and his title. So when the All-Mighty was put into a championship defense against The Miz last week, he wanted to make an example out of the A-Lister.

Lashley absolutely dominated throughout the match by punishing his opponent before finishing him off with a Spinebuster followed by The Hurt Lock. The Dominator is here to stay and he's not going anywhere else. The question is who would be brave enough to step up and become his next challenger.

Speaking of the challenger, Drew McIntyre is the automatic choice for the WWE Champion as he has the WrestleMania main-event as his next target. But before that, the Scottish Warrior has a score to settle with an old friend. Last week, he battled Sheamus in a hellacious No Disqualification match in hope to sort things out, but that ended in a No Contest.

Now, The Observer reports that Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus is set for a rematch at FastLane 2021 with the Last Man Standing stipulation. The winner of this match is likely to become the number-one contender for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 37. This would be a way to bring back McIntyre into the title picture.

Braun Strowman made it clear that how WWE management led by Shane McMahon is laughing at and disrespecting him. He demanded an apology from Shane-O-Mac and got it.

But then Shane had the audacity to call him stupid before running away from the scene. The Monster Among Men's hunt before WrestleMania 37 is likely to continue as McMahon has to be extra careful on Raw.

As announced, The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will challenge The Hurt Business - Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for the Raw Tag Team Championships this week.

Prior to the title bout, Woods was able to bring The Power of Positivity by pinning Benjamin. If he can repeat the action then New Day is set to make history by becoming eight-time tag team champions.

Despite his laid-back attitude, United States Champion Riddle is sharp when it comes to in-ring contests. He defeated the dangerous SLAPJACK with Bro Derek submission with all the RETRIBUTION members standing at ringside.

Tonight, the heel faction's leader, Ali will get another chance to upstage Riddle in a title match. Can the US Champion overcome the threat of someone who considers himself deprived of opportunities? We'll find out on the FastLane 2021 go-home edition of Raw.