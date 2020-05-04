WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 4, 2020

Youngsters on the roster are getting much TV time in the absence of big names which has tanked TV viewerships to a big extent, but the card has always remained stacked and tonight is no different.

Tonight on the show, the WWE Champion will feature in the main event of the night in a fresh lineup, while the Raw tag team champions will also collide in a battle with hope to get their next challengers for the titles.

Plus, a Last Chance Gauntlet match is set to determine the last participant of the men's Money In The Bank ladder match when Raw airs from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Since winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 by slaying The Beast Incarnate, Drew McIntyre has been on a mission to solidify himself as one of the greatest title-holders of all-time. He has already defended the title against the World's Largest Athlete and now will be heading to the next defend against Seth Rollins.

The self-proclaimed Monday Night Messiah aka savior of RAW tried to ambush McIntyre using his disciple Murphy, last week. The effort ended badly as the Scottish Psychopath was waiting with his pendant Claymore Kick fending off Rollins from the ring.

Now, he will have full license to beat down Murphy as they compete in a one-on-one environment. However, Rollins' presence with a sneak attack, just can't be ruled out.

Raw tag team champions The Street Profits - Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have a bad record of not pinning The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar on the main roster. So they were up to a tough task to defend their titles against the Vikings on Raw, as per last week's announcement. But WWE.com updated the lineup mentioning that it will be a non-title bout.

"The Viking Raiders said they want the smoke. They’ll get it this Monday on Raw when they face Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

"Erik & Ivar have been quick to point out that Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins have yet to defeat them, which set off the champions, leading them to accept The Viking Raiders’ challenge. Who will emerge victorious in this battle between two of the red brand’s hottest teams?"

It seems that the originally planned title match would be pushed back into 2020 Money In The Bank match card. Hence, tonight the Vikings will keep their undefeated record intact on Ford and Dawkins by picking up a pinfall win.

In another tag team match of the night, Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne will take on against the team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander.

Going by the storyline channeled on last week's WWE RAW, MVP was acting as the manager of the Vink and Thorne, who have just arrived from NXT. Hence, chances are pretty high that these two will pick up the win over the two high-flyer names to make their own identity.

The men's division competitors for 2020 Money In The Bank ladder match were finalized if not Apollo Crews got injured. He went up against the United States Champion Andrade for the title but was unable to complete the match due to a knee injury. WWE later confirmed that the ruptured knee won't allow Crews to perform at the MITB ladder match.

.@otiswwe has punched his ticket to Money in the Bank!



A Last Chance Gauntlet Match will determine the final entrant in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/feg4Nmp4w6 — WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2020

So, a Last Chance Gauntlet match was announced for tonight's Raw where a bunch of superstars will be competing for the sixth and final spot. Participants of this match were not confirmed, yet.

Spoilers ahead:

But as per John Pollock of POST Wrestling, AJ Styles could make a surprise return during this match who would eventually win the entire match to punch his ticket into the ladder match as well as the pay-per-view event.

In the women's division, the reigning champion Becky Lynch may not be showing up as she's not involved in any angle, right now. Rather, she'd patiently waiting for the MITB ladder match winner, instead. At this point, Nia Jax seems unstoppable who bulldozed Asuka and Shayna Baszler, last week.

Could these two backfire tonight, forcing the Irresistible Force to retaliate? We’ll find out when the go-home Raw for 2020 Money In The Bank airs on the USA Network.