WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: November 15, 2021

The headliner of this week's edition will obviously be the fallouts from an unexpected heel turn from last week as a result of which the WWE Champion was left in a victimized state.

While no matches have been announced for tonight, the WWE Champion will speak out about the attack while the Raw Women’s Champion will send a message to her new challenger.

Also, Bobby Lashley is likely to continue with his path of destruction when Raw emanates with the latest episode from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

After Big E's inadvertent blockade got him counted out against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens’ frustrations got the best of him. The Prizefighter, who’s long been in the hunt for a championship opportunity, unleashed a vicious attack on E at ringside. It ultimately ended with a devastating Powerbomb on the apron to the champion.

In an update to the situation, WWE.com mentioned that Big E is fuming over the happening ahead of this week’s Raw. It’s certain that he wants to get back some momentums in his corner before locking horns against the Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

Speaking of Reigns, he also attacked E’s New Day buddies Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for two consecutive weeks on Smackdown. Hence the 'Powerhouse of Positivity’ must have to say something about The Bloodline’s ruthless actions on Friday Nights, these days.

The Man has a new contender to her Raw Women’s Championship and she might also have some words to get off her chest. Last week, Liv Morgan became the new number-one contender to Becky Lynch’s title by scoring a Fatal-5-Way win over Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, Bianca Belair, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley.

This guarantees the former Riott Squad member a future title match opportunity against Lynch. Morgan claimed that she’s ready to capture the belt from the grasp of the reigning champion, following that win.

However, Big Time Becks thinks that Morgan is simply not at her level. Now, she’d let know her view over the new contender in what's expected to be a heel promo session.

WWE Official Adam Pearce expressed regrets about Dominik Mysterio being included in the Survivor Series team representing Team Raw, considering all the other members are former World Champions. This led to a match for Dominik to prove his worth against the returning Bobby Lashley.

The Dominator dominated his way to an easy win by ragdolling young Dominik, throughout the match before finally submitting him with the Hurt Lock. Now, WWE.com has released a preview by promising that The All-Mighty will continue to bring his brute force on Monday nights.

“The All-Mighty has returned. Bobby Lashley returned to Raw last Monday in a major way by taking Dominik Mysterio’s place on Raw’s Survivor Series team in dominant fashion.

"Now that the former WWE Champion is back, there’s no telling what carnage he plans to unleash next. Don’t miss Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!”