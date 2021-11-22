WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: November 22, 2021

Both red and blue brand superstars could also be gathered on this exceptional episode by the order of The Boss. Also, we may find out what’s next for the reigning champions when Raw’s latest edition airs from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon appeared in several backstage segments at the Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view. He had Cleopatra’s golden egg from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Red Notice film on Netflix. It was apparently a gift from The Great One to McMahon.

Vince later appeared in his backstage office, with Cleopatra’s golden egg on display as he met WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. McMahon Sr. plugged in the success of The Rock (Reigns’ real-life cousin).

The Tribal Chief was unimpressed with Cleopatra’s egg or The Rock’s success. He left by saying that the value of the egg was about as much as his next contract.

McMahon later noticed that Cleopatra’s golden egg was missing from the display case on his desk. He ordered WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to go call the police and try to find out that golden egg by any means, possible.

I hope whoever stole this damn egg comes to realize that being a thief is not all it’s cracked up to be. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 22, 2021

McMahon also advised Pearce to interview everyone to try and figure out who stole the golden egg (possibly a superstar). In order to do so, he ordered every superstar had to be on RAW so that they can get to the bottom of this. Michael Cole then noted on commentary that both RAW and SmackDown locker rooms will be present at the red brand show as the search for that missing egg will continue.

In one of the main attractions of Survivor Series 2021, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title champion vs. champion match, which was the opening match of the main card.

Lynch was visibly emotional after picking up the win over her bitter rival with whom she also shares a real-life beef. At this point, she has a number-one contender in Liv Morgan while Bianca Belair was the sole survivor to lead Team Raw to victory. Hence, we assume both these names will be coming after Big Time Becks’ championship.

In an interesting happening, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest turned heel during his match against Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series Kickoff.

Priest was closing in on victory with a submission hold applied when Boogs began to play his guitar to bring Nakamura back to life. An irate Priest then destroyed Boogs’ guitar, smashing the pieces on Boogs before knocking out Nakamura with it, leading a DQ-end to the match. We’d learn what’s next for a heel US Champion on this week’s Raw.

WWE Champion Big E lost his battle against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2021 via clean pinfall. On the other hand, the number-one contender to his title, Seth Rollins emerged as the sole survivor for Team Raw.

Now the question remains when The Messiah will get his obligated title match opportunity against E? We’re likely to find out the answer when WWE presents us with the post-Survivor Series edition of Raw.