WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: October 25, 2021

With WWE Crown Jewel 2021 done and dusted, the red brand will begin a journey with only those superstars who were chosen by them during the Draft and also begin to build for the next pay-per-view in line.

A championship rematch from Crown Jewel has been announced for tonight and that could also bring some updates about Survivor Series 2021.

Plus, new rivalries around the WWE Title and the Raw Women’s Title could commence on the show that goes down at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Not much has been included on the card of this Monday’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW except for the fact WWE has promoted the upcoming edition as the season premiere on the USA Network. It kicks off the 30th season of WWE’s flagship TV show.

This is also the first Raw episode to take place after the WWE Draft changes officially came into effect starting from this past Friday Night SmackDown. So, plenty of names have been announced to make appearances on the show.

While the existing names on Raw will be there, as usual, new red brand superstars will come over from NXT and SmackDown including the new Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Edge, Rey-Dominik Mysterio, Gable Steveson and Kevin Owens.

Also making their appearance will be, The Street Profits, Finn Balor, Carmella, Dolph Ziggler-Robert Roode, Liv Morgan, Mia Yim, Tamina Snuka, Tegan Nox, Bianca Belair, Austin Theory, Chad Gable-Otis, Apollo Crews-Commander Azeez, Zelina Vega.

Local advertisements by the host venue have listed a huge six-man tag team match where WWE Champion Big E and RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle team up against Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos.

Appearances by new SmackDown Superstars Drew McIntyre and new Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair have also been promoted for potential dark segments.

It's a new era on #WWERaw tomorrow!



Which new arrival do YOU want to see challenge for each title? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bshopahsee — WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2021

WWE Champion Big E retained his title against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel in a hard-hitting battle. Now, he will move on to his next challenge. As per WWE’s current listings, Bobby Lashley could receive a championship rematch after coming up short last month.

As for the new Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, she swapped her blue brand title with Charlotte Flair on this past episode of Smackdown.

Big Time Becks did retain her title in a historic Triple Threat showdown at Crown Jewel but she pinned Sasha Banks on her way to the win. With Bianca Belair also being on Raw, Becky could still have a target on her back.

The only official bout being promoted for Raw’s season premiere is a rematch from Crown Jewel 2021. RAW Tag Team Titles will be on the line as team RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) are set to defend against AJ Styles and Omos in a traditional tag team action.

This is what WWE.com posted with regard to this match on a night that is being dubbed as a “new era”.

“What will happen when The Viper and The Original Bro will once again step into the ring with the personification of intimidation The Phenomenal One and his 'Own Personal Colossus'? Find out when the New Era begins on the Season Premiere of Raw at 8/7 C on Raw.”