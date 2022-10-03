WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: October 3, 2022

Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest)

Following a heated back-and-forth encounter on Raw, Sami Zayn was able to defeat AJ Styles last week after Solo Sikoa hit the latter with an Uranage Slam on the apron.

This only marked the beginning of humiliation for the Phenomenal One as Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest entered the ring and pounced on him with a vicious attack.

This came after Styles denied to join the stable and dared to flip the bird on them. Rey Mysterio is another name who has had his fair share of run-ins with the nefarious faction and now he will provide backup to the latest victim.

As confirmed by the WWE, The Master of the 619 and The Phenomenal One will face the leader of the Judgment Day and The Dominator in a tag team match. Besides seeking vengeance for the past beatdowns, Rey will also look forward to bringing his son Dominik back into the light from the darkness of Judgment Day.

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle come face-to-face

The ever-resilient Matt Riddle survived a ruthless Damian Priest in the main event of the September 27 edition of Raw with a roll-up win. Judgment Day was up for an attack on him if not it was for WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

While Riddle still has unfinished business with the heel faction, he will have to be focused on the Fight Pit Match set for Extreme Rules against Seth Rollins. As seen in recent times, these two have been hell-bent on destroying each other.

Now with a No Contact Clause put in place, The Original Bro and The Visionary of Drip will appear in the same ring in a confrontation segment. We'll also learn more about former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier being appointed as the referee in their Fight Pit bout.

Contract signing set between Bayley and Bianca Belair

A Ladder Match between WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Beliar vs. Bayley has been confirmed for Extreme Rules. But before they attempt to climb to the top of the ladder to gain the championship belt, the two fierce rivals have one last formality to fulfill.

Belair and Bayley will appear in a contract signing segment on Raw to make the upcoming Raw Women's Championship Ladder Match official for this weekend. With her DAMAGE CTRL buddies by her side, the challenger will try to one-up the champion before going into the PLE.

Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai of DAMAGE CTRL

Speaking of the heel stable, one more member of them will be seen in action on Raw against the newest member of the red brand female roster.

To massive cheers of the WWE Universe, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE and defeated Nikki A.S.H. with a Swinging Neckbreaker, last week.

Moving on, LeRae had a run-in with the DAMAGE CTRL members, backstage and she couldn't wait to lay down a challenge to anyone of them. Dakota Kai accepted on behalf of her group and she is all set to take on The Poison Pixie, tonight.

Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy

Chad Gable will have a not-so-pleasant homecoming on this week's Raw as he is booked to compete against none other than Braun Strowman.

The former Universal Champion recently returned to the WWE to have multiple altercations with Gable and his tag team partner Otis.

On the September 23rd edition of Smackdown, Strowman reigned supreme over Otis with an unthinkable Powerbomb.

Now, it's time for Otis' Alpha Academy buddy to 'get these hands' of the 'Monster among all Monsters' on the go-home episode of Raw for WWE Extreme Rules 2022.