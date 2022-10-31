WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: October 31, 2022

Roman Reigns makes a rare appearance on Raw

Roman Reigns is being promoted to be the headliner of this coming episode of Raw. This appearance comes just five days ahead of his title defense against Logan Paul, which takes place this Saturday night at Crown Jewel in Riyadh.

Going into the Saudi Arabia WWE premium live event, Reigns is preoccupied with the internal problems of The Bloodline. Jey Uso hasn't been able to control his anger problems which led to disagreements with Sami Zayn in recent times.

During this past episode of Smackdown, Zayn tried to bury the hatchet with one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions but got denied. The good thing is that Reigns claimed to promote Zayn from "The Honorary Uce" to "Sami Uso" for his efforts.

Now that The Tribal Chief prepares to appear on this week's Raw, WWE interestingly doesn't advertise his Bloodline cohorts to accompany him. As a crack within his group is being noticed, we can't wait to hear from the group leader.

Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross non-title match

In the finishing moments of a Championship Contender's Match between Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley, DAMAGE CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were downed by a sudden aerial dive from Nikki Cross.

Thus, the former Nikki A.S.H made an unprecedented return and hurled Belair into the turnbuckle before planting her into the canvas with a Twisted Fisherman Suplex.

This allowed Bayley to pick up a win over the titleholder and confirm a Last Woman Standing title rematch against Belair at Crown Jewel. But The Role Model was eventually attacked by Cross by the end of Raw.

It's certain that the 2021 Money in the Bank briefcase winner has found back the previous unhinged gimmick from NXT days as she now prepares to be back in competition against none other than Bianca Belair in a non-title matchup.

Brock Lesnar appears before Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar has been on a path of destruction since returning to Raw in the 2022 season premiere episode. After manhandling Bobby Lashley on that night, he was back for another confrontation, last week that didn't go in his favor.

The two got into a huge brawl where The Almighty dominated by spearing The Beast through the barricade. Officials tried to prevent the fight, but the former US Champion ended the segment by putting Lesnar down with a spinebuster through the announcement desk.

Needless to say that Lesnar is in a fuming state en route to his rematch against Lashley as he shows up on Raw, tonight. The question is if he'd be able to fire back against the man who previously defeated him for the WWE Championship.

Riddle vs. Otis Trick of Street Fight

WWE's weekly programme around Halloween is incomplete without a Trick or Street Fight and the latest one will see Matt Riddle battling it out with Otis as the ringside will be decorated accordingly for the occasion.

On this past week's Raw, Elias defeated Otis' tag team partner, Chad Gable but he suffered a 2-on-1 post-match beatdown by both the members of Alpha Academy.

Riddle made the save by taking both the heels out with a Bro to Sleep/Floating Bro combination. But now he will have to step into the ring with powerhouse Otis in a No-DQ environment on the final episode of Raw before the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel.