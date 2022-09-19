WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 19, 2022

In another confirmed matchup, Mr. Money in the Bank will be seen in action against the veteran Kevin Owens as the rivalry between these two continues to get heated up.

Judgment Day will continue with their reign of terror while the possible next challenger for the women's title will have her homecoming when the September 19 episode of Monday Night Raw emanates from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Edge was out for payback against Dominik Mysterio on last week's Raw main event but he got caught up with the latter's cohorts. The number game was too much for the WWE Hall of Famer as Judgment Day pounced on him and injured his legs.

After repeated steel chair blows and a Coup De Grace on Edge, it's certain that the legendary superstar will be out of action from WWE TV for a few weeks, at least. As we expect to hear a medical update on him, Judgment Day will possibly be looking for their next prey.

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins declared himself the face of Monday Night Raw and the United States Champion Bobby Lashley had problems with it since he is the one "who has the gold" and that should be a measurement to make someone the face of the red brand.

Rollins wasn't in a mood to go after Lashley's title but then he declared that he "would gladly take [it] off [his] shoulders" before laying out a challenge. It was accepted, right away as we will now receive a mouth-watering bout between these two top superstars on Raw over the prestigious mid-card belt.

Lashley won the United States Championship on July 2nd at Money in the Bank by defeating Austin Theory. Since then, Lashley has defended the title against Ciampa, AJ Styles, and The Miz, making Rollins his fourth challenger for the title.

Kevin Owens is back in the Prizefighter mode but as a babyface superstar. So, he had no problems putting Money in the Bank briefcase holder Austin Theory in his place with a valiant promo session on last week's Raw.

Owens claimed that Theory doesn't have anything on what it takes to be the future of the WWE and then he also slapped the brass heel to start a brawl inside the ring. It was so intense that WWE officials had to come out and separate the two.

Over the past few weeks, the two had multiple confrontations and the time for talk is over. That being said, KO is rightfully booked in a match against Theory as the two will try to settle out their differences in a match that's expected to be an intense physical showdown.

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of DAMAGE CTRL were technically robbed off during the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament finale against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, two weeks ago. Aliyah pinned Kai to win the title but the latter one was not even legal in the match.

This set up a rematch between the two teams where the leader of DAMAGE CTRL threw some ringside shenanigans, allowing Kai to swoop in with a back-breaking pin over Aliyah to become new champions.

After her partners claimed the gold, it's time for Bayley to get a shot at the Raw Women's Title. After all, she pinned the champion Bianca Belair in the non-title six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle to earn the opportunity.

Tonight's WWE Raw emanates from Bayley's hometown of San Jose and she can't possibly think of a better place to lay down the challenge to the EST of the WWE. The title match will thereby take place either tonight or at October's Extreme Rules PLE.