WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 9, 2019

The 'most famous arena of the world’ will be home to this week’s edition as WWE returns to tape episodes from the venue for two consecutive nights. The headliner of the show will be Stone Cold Steve Austin’s presence to officiate things for the next Universal Championship match.

Just six nights away from Clash of Champions, things will be hyped up for the PPV event through a tag team match featuring 'Four-Horsewomen’ of the WWE. King of the Ring tournament will also progress with the semi-final match that is a rare triple threat match.

The US Champion will be in action against a former Cruiserweight Champion. Also, the Rey Mysterio returns to action trying to save his career when WWE Raw emanates from the Madison Square Garden Arena in New York City.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast WWE Monday Night Raw live in India on Tuesday (September 10) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 8 PM.

The Universal Title contract signing between Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for WWE Clash of Champions went in vain, last week as The OCs tried to interfere.

The leader of the faction, while AJ Styles pointed out Strowman did not deserve the title shot at the PPV event. He is likely to interrupt them once again when they try to make things official which is why WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was handed the duty to look over things, as per WWE.com,

“Thanks to The O.C., WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin returns to his old stomping grounds, Madison Square Garden, to preside over this anticipated contract signing … and raise some hell if he needs to. After United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson spoiled Rollins and Strowman’s contract signing, Austin took to Twitter, announcing that he would be making sure the contract signing goes down like it’s supposed to next week, and that’s the bottom line.”

All hell is expected to break loose when this contract signing takes place as AJ Styles will be hell-bent on securing a title shot of his own at Clash of Champions. But he is unlikely to get into the Universal title picture, for now.

As per the rumors, Strowman will get his hands on Styles for the US title at the PPV event. This brings up an incredible scene where the Monster among Men competes in three different matches on one single night, this Sunday (September 15).

A dangerous alliance has been formed in the WWE as SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley helped Sasha Banks in obliterating WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in separate attacks on Raw and SmackDown LIVE, this past week.

This sets up a unique match as well as a special attraction for the New York fans who will witness WWE’s Four-Horsewomen in action in one single match. Sasha & Bayley will team up against Becky & Charlotte where two best friend goes up against two bitter rivals.

So, there are no doubts about the outcome of the match where the Boss n Hug connection will get the win and pick up momentums for Clash of Champions.

After Ricochet and Samoa Joe’s King of the Ring quarterfinal bout ended in a double pinfall, WWE officials concluded that both Superstars would advance to the semifinal that in turn set up a triple threat in the semi-final.

Corbin will be the third member of this match that must be the show-stealer of the night. Ricochet will be given the spotlight, as per recent updates which makes him the favorite to get the victory. However, there could be potential swerves considering the unpredictable nature of the KOTR edition of 2019.

Cedric Alexander’s chances of advancing in the King of the Ring tournament on WWE Raw came to a sudden end courtesy of the OCs who delivered a backstage onslaught to him.

The former Cruiserweight Champion now looks forward to seeking retribution by going up in a singles contest against The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles. He will try to pull off the biggest win of his career in front of a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd if not Gallows-Anderson appeared to be a bar. They would be the only reason why AJ can steal the win.

Rey Mysterio’s wrestling career was in sheer jeopardy even a couple of weeks ago after suffering back to back losses against Andrade. Some motivating words from his son, Dominick and proper rehab sessions are bringing him back to action on WWE Raw in quick time.

He will be in action against Luchador-fellow, Gran Metallik in a bout that promises to be 'blink-and-you’d-miss’ type. With Dominick’s inspirations by his side, we expect the Master of 619 to be finally back on the winning road, tonight.