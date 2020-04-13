WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: April 13, 2020

The company has produced content in pre-recorded format for the past few weeks, but starting from tonight, they will switch back to live TV schedules. So, we are likely to get a bigger versions of Monday Night RAW from tonight when buildup for the next pay-per-view kicks off.

At one point, there were some uncertainties about the next WWE Network special but WWE will reportedly host Money In The Bank, next month and the storylines should begin eyeing the show.

WWE has not revealed much on what's in store on tonight's episode of RAW except for the two champions' presence who returns after one week's hiatus at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has started promoting this week's RAW as 'home of champions' when two prime title-holders return to the scene. The new WWE Champion wasn't there, last week as he was busy cherishing his dream moment from WrestleMania 36 where he pinned Brock Lesnar to claim the WWE Championship. One week after his milestone moment, he appears live on Raw for the first time with the coveted belt around his waist.

This appearance has to do something with his next championship defense. However, there is no update on who he would start a title feud against for a match at Money in the Bank.

The likes of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens are being rumoured as the challengers, while AJ Styles may also come back to confront the Scottish Psychopath to start a fresh feud.

Speaking of feuds leads us to the WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch who has continued to hold on to the gold for over 365 days.

The toughest challenge was thrown towards her in the form of Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. But she successfully overcame the resistance put on by the Queen of Spades. However, a lame finish to the match indicates that the rivalry is still not over.

Even Becky Lynch herself spoke out about the same during a backstage interview where she stated that Shayna knows where to find her. Chances are high that WWE might continue this feud at least until Money In the Bank.

However, in case, the creative team does come up with an altered plan, Nia Jax could be a new challenger to the champion. She returned last week to deliver a message to the women's roster and WWE may add her into the title picture if they intend to begin a fresh feud.

Buildups towards Money in the Bank should also kick off tonight on Raw as some of the roster members will get an opportunity to compete in the match that could change their careers. The participants are likely to be decided via contests as we expect a couple of qualifying matches to take place on Raw.

There will be two separate MITB ladder matches from men and women's divisions and thus some of the chosen men and women will get a chance to capture the briefcase given they win their scheduled matches.

Meanwhile, the rivalry for Raw tag team championships has become interesting after WrestleMania 36 as NXT's Bianca Belair entered the scene to join Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins and thereby proved to be the neutralizer for Zelina Vega's interventions.

It will be interesting to see how WWE uses Belair aka NXT's EST on the main roster as the ongoing feud continues when Raw airs, live on the USA Network.