WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 27, 2018

Fans were thrilled to see the trio surround the ring during the closing moments of last week’s edition of Raw, where they beat the hell out of Braun Strowman to renew a rivalry. We expect Strowman to come back hard when WWE Raw comes live from Canada where an 'acting general manager’ will be in charge of the flagship show in the absence of Kurt Angle. We will have to wait and see if he does a fair job in the role.

Sony Ten 1 will telecast Raw live in India on Tuesday (August 28) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will be aired later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 9 PM.

It took three men to floor the Monster among Men, who was about to cash in on the MITB contract against The Big Dog. The Shield’s reunion ruined Strowman his moment. Now it looks like, he will renew his campaign against Roman Reigns which says, 'I’m not finished with you.’ Braun Strowman has already challenged the Universal Champion in a face-to-face confrontation.

I don't need to surprise you to cash in #MITB. I promised to do it face to face. Face me in the middle of your "yard" on #Raw, Roman. And if you're really a man you'll come alone. #MonsterInTheBank — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 24, 2018

He also warned Roman Reigns not to bring his brethren alongside him. Well, that means The Big Dog will have to fight it alone in his yard to set up a future match. The Hell in a Cell PPV venue is now advertising a match between these two as the main event. So it is likely that we will get the match confirmed by the time WWE Raw goes off the air, tonight.

Constable Corbin will be in-charge of WWE Raw as Stephanie McMahon sent Kurt Angle for a vacation. It will be interesting to see how a young superstar like him can live up to this huge job. There is no doubt that he will make the face superstars’ life a living hell during his tenure.

The faces include the name of Ronda Rousey. Alexa Bliss has already built quite a good rapport with the acting GM of the show. So she will continue to get favours from him. It should include a rematch for the WWE Raw women’s championship. The venue has already included this lineup in the match card which suggests Summerslam title match will happen again.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will continue to team up against the heel force Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. This should not come to an end until the Hell in a Cell PPV. Also, we might receive an official tag team rematch. Both members of The Revival pinned The B-Team members in singles contests. This should confirm a WWE Raw tag team championship rematch between the two teams.