WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 31, 2018

Seth Rollins is willing to continue his rivalry with Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship. But the McMahons are likely to indulge him in a different capacity, tonight. Plus, Ronda Rousey will once again be in the main event scene on WWE Raw alongside her friend, Natalya. All of these will be stored from the final edition of WWE’s flagship program that was taped at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Sony Ten 1 Network will broadcast the show at 6.30 AM, 12 and 4 PM in India on Tuesday (January 1).

The Steel Cage match between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler will headline WWE Raw. For the past few weeks, WWE has booked McIntyre in a low capacity just to give some momentum to Finn Balor and Dolph Ziggler. Tonight that ends as the Scottish Psychopath is in the mood to dismantle his former ally. This was needed since he targets the main event spotlight in 2019. An expected dominant win by squashing Ziggler will put him on path as we head to Royal Rumble.

Seth Rollins still has a rematch against Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship pending. But the McMahons have announced that the mandatory rematch clause has become antiquated. So he will rather engage in a match against Bobby Lashley. This will be his chance to rejuvenate his career by picking up a victory over the Almighty One. McMahons also want to see the old Seth Rollins who can be vicious at times to achieve anything. Who knows if this set him up for a future title shot?

This does not mean that Dean Ambrose will be without any competition on WWE Raw. He will receive a new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship by virtue of a battle royal on the show. It is likely that Apollo Crews wins this one to get a title shot later the night. However, he has no chances to win against Dean Ambrose who’s the biggest heel on the roster.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya delivered a classic WWE Raw women’s championship match, last week. But they still managed to keep their friendship bond intact. This leads them to build a combined force against bitter rivals of Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka. These four are likely to deliver a solid tag team main event match. Ronda and Natalya are the favorites to come up as the winners to close 2018 on a bigger note.

Elias has gone past with the rivalry against Bobby Lashley. Now he will be eyeing for the next target who should be Baron Corbin. These two will enter in a feud as 2019 kicks off. Tonight the storyline between them begins with a brawl on the ramp. Also, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Ember Moon will compete in a tag team match against The Riott Squad. It seems mandatory to happen after the Riotts attacked the babyfaces, last week.