WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: February 18, 2019

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions future

In a history making match two best friends Bayley & Sasha Banks reigned supreme over Nia Jax & Tamina, The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan, Naomi & Carmella, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, and The IIconics to become the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

And it is a well known fact the there will be no rest for the inaugural titleholders. The Boss ‘N' Hug Connection will know the future of their titles on the Road to Wrestlemania. So, from tonight we could see there first challengers.

What will Becky Lynch's assualt on Charlotte and Ronda lead to?

Last week on Raw, WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon stunned the WWE Universe by announcing a 60-day suspension on Becky Lynch. And that suspension meant The Man would miss Wrestlemania. So, McMahon replaced her with Charlotte Flair for the Wrestlemania showdown against Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The following night on Smackdown, Charlotte mockingly dedicated her match at Wrestlemania to Becky. So, The Man attacked The Queen during a weekend Live Event, only for her to reinjure her knee thanks to a systematic assault by Flair.

Last night at Elimination Chamber, moments after Ronda Rousey defeated Ruby Riott in a title showdown, the injured Lynch emerged again and used her crutches to unleash a brutal assault on Flair and Rousey. So, all eyes will be on tonight's Raw to see what will this attack mean with the McMahon family expected to make some sort of an announcement regarding it.

How will Charlotte and Rousey react on the those attacks? Find out tonight on Raw.

Universal title match build

Seth Rollins had a verbal battle with the Universal champion Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman. They have not been advertised for tonight's show, but you can never rule out another such segment in the future. Rollins could be involved, but Lesnar is doubtful to make an appearance tonight.

How will Bobby Lashley react after dropping IC title?

After overcoming the odds, Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush in a handicap match at Elimination Chamber to claim to his first Intercontinental Championship.

After the match, an irate Lashley took out Rush after he cost The All Mighty the title. Lashley later appeared at the pay-per-view again to join forces with Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre to slam Brawn Strowman through a stack of tables.

It's well known that Lashley will look to seek revenge againt Balor, but with his latest involvement with The Lone Wolf and The Scottish Psychopath he may shift focus. However, it could also lead to a six man tag team affair with Lashley, McIntyre and Corbin teaming up to take on their rivals.

So, Braun Strowman and Balor could join forces with Kurt Angle to tackle the heel trio with a view to continue their long feud, which could last throughout the Wrestlemania season.

The Revival's title future

Last week, The Revival won the Raw Tag Team Titles by defeating Bobby Roode and Chad Gable in an edge-of-your-seat thriller. So, with many teams like AOP, Ascension, B-Team and more waiting in the wings for a shot, we will know who the new champions could face in the near future.

Elias - the reborn heel

For the past few weeks since Royal Rumble, Elias is being repeatedly interrupted. First up he had to deal with the legends of the company like Jeff Jarrett and Road Dogg Jesse James.

Last week, he was interrupted by Lucha House Party after the trio had heard enough of Elias' insult of their town. However, all three members of the Lucha House Party were given a beating by Elias.

What will happen this week? Will Elias the reborn meet a new challenge as we head to Wrestlemania or will he just be on Raw for filler segments? Find out tonight.

What next for the women?

After creating history many times during the course of the last two years, the women's revolution is expected to break more barriers. We have seen the women of WWE compete in tough gimmicky matches and we also the debut of tag team titles last night.

Challengers apart, there is still a lot of talent to make matches with Nia Jax and Tamina, who could be involved in an inter-gender match in the future. With Rousey locked in a feud with Charlotte and Becky, there is every chance WWE could take that direction for the pair, who have attacked men in the past few weeks.

That aside, the likes of Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Ember Moon, Alicia Fox, Nikki Cross and the Riott Squad could all be involved in some capacity tonight on Raw.

Rest of the roster

Apart from the aforementioned names, the likes of Dean Ambrose, EC3, Jinder Mahal, Titus O'Neil, Singh Brothers and many more regular faces along with some new faces could play some part in tonight's Raw.