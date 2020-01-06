WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: January 6, 2020

A big rematch has been announced that will serve as the marquee match of the night where the United States Championship will be on the line. That’s not the only title match on the show as the WWE Raw tag team titles will also be hanging in the balance in a huge triple threat.

Plus, more Royal Rumble announcements would be there when the flagship show airs from the Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

With the return of The Beast Incarnate, WWE Raw has just become a must-see especially at a time when his next challenger is not determined. Brock Lesnar has last defended his title against Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series to go into a hiatus.

With the first PPV of the decade on the horizon, it's only a matter of time that WWE inserts him into the match card. The question remains which superstar will dare to step up and take on the reigning champion, next.

Speaking of a champion brings us the newest one on the WWE Raw roster, Andrade who defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship at the Madison Square Garden arena on December 26th. As confirmed by WWE.com, the rematch takes place tonight where Rey has to be extra careful about Andrade’s manager,

"After losing the United States Championship to Andrade in The World’s Most Famous Arena, The Ultimate Underdog will get his opportunity to win back the star-spangled title next Monday on Raw. Rey must beware of Zelina Vega, who has been instrumental in several of Andrade’s biggest victories throughout his career in WWE."

Problems do not end here for Rey Mysterio, at all. The main reason why he lost the title in the first place was a beatdown from Seth Rollins and AOP. The heel faction could be lurking in during this matchup ensuring Andrade’s title reign continues whereas the bad blood with Rey will continue.

Randy Orton punked AJ Styles last week by pretending to be injured. An overconfident Styles ended up receiving an RKO which proves why no one can strike better than The Viper.

However, he needs to be careful on this week's WWE RAW as AJ would be furious to seek redemption. With Gallows and Anderson backing him up, he could try to gang up on Orton and thereby continue the feud.

The second title match for tonight is also confirmed where WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defends their titles against the Street Profits and The OC. A title change could be in-store in this context as both the challengers secured wins to get the title shots which means they have momentums by their sides.

There should be massive fallouts from Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding that never took place, last week. We’d find out in which direction the storyline will move forward from this point onward.

Also, the Women’s Championship rivalry will be seen heating up between Becky Lynch and Asuka en route to Royal Rumble when WWE's flagship show airs live with the first edition of the decade.