WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: March 4, 2019

The Animal also made his much-anticipated return to WWE Raw delivering an attack to a two-time Hall of Famer setting up a Wrestlemania storyline. Tonight, WWE COO will address the situation from last week which closed the show in utter chaos. Also, the McMahons will have to take a decision about the women’s championship which is seemingly vacant, for now.

All of these and more for Fastlane PPV are likely to deliver a jam-packed episode of the flagship show which emanates from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Don’t miss the actions when Sony Ten 1 Network airs it, live from 6.30 AM onwards with a repeat at 12 & 4 PM, Tuesday (March 5).

WWE Raw went off air from Atlanta in a shocking fashion where Batista ruined the 70th birthday celebration of Ric Flair. He attacked the legend at the backstage area just to get noticed by Triple H. For sure, he was able to make a huge impact upon return. But what does Triple H think about this? Well, WWE.com confirmed that The Game will bring a fallout to the situation,

“Batista provoked The Game once more this past Monday night by crashing Ric Flair’s 70th birthday, attacking “The Nature Boy” in his locker room and dragging Flair — Triple H’s mentor — out into the arena hallway. The Cerebral Assassin rushed backstage to confront The Animal, but Batista had already left the scene. The Game isn’t known for letting transgressions slide, so how will he deal with the actions of his former friend on Raw?”

We want to let you know that Batista is scheduled to appear on WWE Raw in Philly despite WWE not making an official announcement. So we can’t count out the chances of getting these two in a face-to-face verbal confrontation that could convert in a physical encounter. Expect these two sharing a heated segment to start one of the prime storylines for this year’s Wrestlemania.

Roman Reigns coming back on WWE Raw was the other big news from last week. He is free to compete inside the ring which means a match is waiting at Fastlane. Two options are available for him as per the rumor mill. The first one could be a Shield reunion along with Braun Strowman against Bobby Lashley, Elias, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre. Or else, it could be only Reigns and Rollins teaming up to take on Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre in a two-on-three handicap match. Apparently, the WWE creative team is yet to finalize the exact lineup which should be confirmed on the show.

Ronda Rousey leaving the WWE Raw women’s championship in the middle of the ring has been a talking point of the social media for a week long. We did not receive an update whether this put an end to the championship reign to the 'baddest' woman on the planet. But we do know that Charlotte Flair will be present on the show hoping to pick up the red-strapped title for the fifth time in her career.

But it should not come in an easy way like that. Ronda Rousey is hell-bent on bringing back Becky Lynch from the existing suspension so that she can give her a lifetime beatdown.

So the expectation is that McMahons might just lift the ban allowing Becky to give one final chance to make it to Wrestlemania 35. It should happen via a match against Charlotte Flair at Fastlane where winning will be the only option for her. As for the title, it should still belong to Ronda.

As mentioned earlier, the Fastlane match card is yet to be finalized. So we expect a couple of more matches to be added to the card. The Revival was supposed to defend the WWE Raw tag team titles against Tommaso Ciampa-Johnny Gargano from NXT.

But Ciampa is dealing with an injury and hence the lineup must be changed. Also, Finn Balor is due with his first PPV title defence. If his current rival Bobby Lashley is consumed in the Roman Reigns’ returning match, then we expect to see a fresh opponent for him on this Sunday night.