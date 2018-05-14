WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 14, 2018

Like last week, there will be more qualifiers in-store for the both the male and female locker room. Plus, after what transpired during the main event of last week’s WWE Raw, there will be a new rivalry for the prime babyface of the red brand.

Expect the crowd to be rowdy from the United Kingdom as the show will emanate live from the world-famous O2 Arena in London, England.

The live telecast of the show in India will be available via Sony Ten 1 Network on Tuesday (May 15) from 5.30 AM onwards, while the repeat will be aired later that day via the same network at 12 PM, 5 PM and 9 PM.

The qualifiers for the Money in the Bank ladder match 2018 edition will be the main focus on tonight’s show. Last week, we saw Braun Strowman and Finn Balor advance to the exciting contest in June. Now, WWE.com has confirmed that there will be four competitors from WWE Raw. There should be a couple of matches to fill up the remaining slots,

“The Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature four Raw Superstars and four competitors from SmackDown LIVE, meaning there are two red brand positions available. Who will seize these opportunities?”

The same can be said for the women’s division, as well. Ember Moon is the only name who has advanced to the Money in the Bank ladder match for women’s division. With three spot left to fill, we can certainly expect names like Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Ruby Riott, Bayley and more fighting it out to capture it.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns was robbed of his place in the Money in the bank match after Jinder Mahal interfered in the main event match, last week. This was an indication that a new rivalry will kick-off on the flagship show, in the future. We will see how the Big Dog responds to the Modern-Day Maharaja for his heel tactics.

Also, WWE.com has announced that the Intercontinental Championship will be on the line, this week. Seth Rollins has been a fighting champion for several weeks and reissued the IC title open challenge. Kevin Owens has answered to this opportunity after which the match was made official.